By Marius Zaharia
LONDON Dec 27 Bund futures rose on
Tuesday, with investors seeking the safety of German government
bonds in thin trade before an Italian debt auction to raise up
to 8.5 billion euros later in the week.
The Italian Treasury said on Friday it would offer three- and
10-year bonds at its regular month-end auction on Dec. 29
"It (the Italian auction) is the main event this week," one
trader said. "There's almost no liquidity out there, (investors)
are just getting their books ready for next year, it's going to
be very thin all week."
Supply pressures will dominate trading in Italy early next
year as well, when the country faces large debt redemptions.
Bund futures were last 30 ticks higher at 137.85,
having shot up to 138.62 in the first minutes of trading, with
market participants saying there was no fundamental factor
behind the move, which was exacerbated by thin volumes.
Ten-year German yields were down 1.6 basis
points at 1.94 percent, while two-year Schatz yields fell 4.8
bps to 0.184 percent.
The 38 percent Fibonacci retracement of the
November-December rally at 136.72 was expected to offer strong
support for the March Bund future, with December's high at
138.86 the next target on the upside, technical analysts say.
A factor which may weigh on sentiment in the near-term is a
pending decision by Standard & Poor's, which warned earlier this
month it might carry out an unprecedented mass downgrade of euro
zone countries, including Germany and France.
The report was expected in January, two independent European
government sources told Reuters.
Italian 10-year bond yields were last quoted
around the psychological 7 percent level, above which yields in
countries like Greece, Portugal or Ireland accelerated their
rise, eventually forcing the sovereigns to seek bailouts.
Markets will be on the lookout for any sign that the banks
that took almost half a trillion euros in cheap three-year loans
from the European Central Bank last week will use any of the
money to buy high-yielding Italian and Spanish debt when trading
picks up early next year.
Short-dated bonds issued by the euro zone's most indebted
states had rallied until late last week on such prospects, but
traders warned the gains were made on the back of short-term
investors which immediately booked their profits after the ECB
tender.