By Marius Zaharia

LONDON Dec 27 Bund futures rose on Tuesday, with investors seeking the safety of German government bonds in thin trade before an Italian debt auction to raise up to 8.5 billion euros later in the week.

The Italian Treasury said on Friday it would offer three- and 10-year bonds at its regular month-end auction on Dec. 29

"It (the Italian auction) is the main event this week," one trader said. "There's almost no liquidity out there, (investors) are just getting their books ready for next year, it's going to be very thin all week."

Supply pressures will dominate trading in Italy early next year as well, when the country faces large debt redemptions.

Bund futures were last 30 ticks higher at 137.85, having shot up to 138.62 in the first minutes of trading, with market participants saying there was no fundamental factor behind the move, which was exacerbated by thin volumes.

Ten-year German yields were down 1.6 basis points at 1.94 percent, while two-year Schatz yields fell 4.8 bps to 0.184 percent.

The 38 percent Fibonacci retracement of the November-December rally at 136.72 was expected to offer strong support for the March Bund future, with December's high at 138.86 the next target on the upside, technical analysts say.

A factor which may weigh on sentiment in the near-term is a pending decision by Standard & Poor's, which warned earlier this month it might carry out an unprecedented mass downgrade of euro zone countries, including Germany and France.

The report was expected in January, two independent European government sources told Reuters.

Italian 10-year bond yields were last quoted around the psychological 7 percent level, above which yields in countries like Greece, Portugal or Ireland accelerated their rise, eventually forcing the sovereigns to seek bailouts.

Markets will be on the lookout for any sign that the banks that took almost half a trillion euros in cheap three-year loans from the European Central Bank last week will use any of the money to buy high-yielding Italian and Spanish debt when trading picks up early next year.

Short-dated bonds issued by the euro zone's most indebted states had rallied until late last week on such prospects, but traders warned the gains were made on the back of short-term investors which immediately booked their profits after the ECB tender.