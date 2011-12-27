* Bunds rise in choppy trade; Schatz yield hits record low
* Focus on Thursday's Italian 8.5 bln euro debt sale
* Debt supply to remain key market driver in early 2012
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Dec 27 Italian government bond
yields edged higher on Tuesday and were expected to rise further
this week with investors growing nervous that thin liquidity may
complicate Rome's plans to sell 8.5 billion euros worth of debt.
Ten-year Italian bond yields rose 8 basis
points on the day to 7.10 percent, widening the spread over
German Bunds to 515 bps. Italy plans to sell three- and 10-year
debt in its regular month-end tender on Thursday.
"The 10-year is the area where Italy has to rely more on
foreign investors and it will be very tough to sell especially
at this point in the year, so I expect further cheapening of the
bond going into the auction," ING rate strategist Alessandro
Giansanti said.
"The three-year would be easier to sell, there is some
demand from the domestic investors. If they see really weak
demand in the 10-year ... they may sell more short-term (debt)."
The 7 percent level is roughly the threshold beyond which
other euro zone governments have been forced to seek bailouts
and markets will get increasingly nervous if yields stay above
it for a prolonged period when trading picks up early next year.
Investors fear that Italy, although having different debt
dynamics than Ireland, Greece and Portugal, could suffer the
same fate, especially as it faces around 100 billion euros in
bond redemptions and coupon payments between January and April.
Any early January signs that the banks that took almost half
a trillion euros in cheap three-year loans from the European
Central Bank last week will use any of the funds to buy
high-yielding Italian and Spanish debt may lift sentiment.
However, analysts say the banks are likely to use the money
to finance their own debt rather than buy government paper that
would leave them at risk of having to mark down losses if the
euro zone sell-off continues.
Short-dated bonds issued by the euro zone's most indebted
states had rallied until late last week on prospects of such
carry trades, but traders warned the gains were made on the back
of short-term investors which immediately booked their profits
after the ECB tender.
BUNDS
Bund futures were last 14 ticks higher at 137.69,
having traded in a range wider than one full point during the
session, with traders saying there was no fundamental factor
behind the moves, exacerbated by thin volumes as UK markets were
closed.
Ten-year German yields were down 1.6 basis
points at 1.94 percent. The bid/ask spread -- which is usually
an indicator of market liquidity -- was around 9 cents, the
widest this year.
"(The Italian auction) is the main event this week," one
trader said. "There's almost no liquidity out there, (investors)
are just getting their books ready for next year, it's going to
be very thin all week."
The 38 percent Fibonacci retracement of the
November-December rally at 136.72 was expected to offer strong
support for the March Bund future, with December's high at
138.86 the next target on the upside, technical analysts said.
Two-year Schatz yields hit fresh record lows at
0.163 percent, with safe-haven bids and massive excess liquidity
in the euro system driving short-term rates ever lower.