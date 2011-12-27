* Bunds rise in choppy trade; Schatz yield hits record low
* Focus on Thursday's Italian 8.5 bln euro debt sale
* Risks to resurface in Q1 2012, markets remain on edge
By William James and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Dec 27 Italian government bond
yields edged higher on Tuesday and were expected to rise further
this week with investors growing nervous that thin liquidity may
complicate Rome's plans to sell 8.5 billion euros worth of debt.
In choppy trade, 10-year Italian bond yields
rose as much as 11 basis points on the day to 7.13 percent,
before recovering some ground, with more pressure seen likely
ahead of three- and 10-year debt auctions on Thursday.
"The 10-year is the area where Italy has to rely more on
foreign investors and it will be very tough to sell especially
at this point in the year, so I expect further cheapening of the
bond going into the auction," ING rate strategist Alessandro
Giansanti said.
"The three-year would be easier to sell, there is some
demand from the domestic investors. If they see really weak
demand in the 10-year ... they may sell more short-term (debt)."
The 7 percent level is roughly the threshold beyond which
other euro zone governments have been forced to seek bailouts
and markets will get increasingly nervous if yields stay above
it for a prolonged period when trading picks up early next year.
Key concerns for the market will resurface in January, with
many still looking for policymakers to put in place sufficient
measures to insulate Italy from the debt crisis.
Politicians agreed landmark steps towards fiscal union
earlier this month. But with the ECB still refusing to ramp up
its bond-buying programme and efforts to provide aid through the
IMF making limited progress, some see considerable risks for
that Italy will struggle to refinance its large maturing debts.
"As we head into Q1 we will see a lot of refinancing by the
banking system and sovereigns. That will be a litmus test of
where we stand. For the moment we're not yet in the safe area,"
said Elwin de Groot, senior market economist in Utrecht.
Safe-haven Bund futures rose 47 ticks to 138.02
while 10-year German yields fell 3.5 basis points
to 1.92 percent with wide bid/ask spreads highlighting poor
liquidity.
The 38 percent Fibonacci retracement of the
November-December rally at 136.72 was expected to offer strong
support for the March Bund future, with December's high at
138.86 the next target on the upside, technical analysts said.
Two-year Schatz yields hit fresh record lows at
0.163 percent, with safe-haven bids and massive excess liquidity
in the euro system driving short-term rates lower.