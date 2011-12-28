* Italian yields up across curve as supply pressure weighs
* Wednesday BOT sales seen backed, Thursday bond sales eyed
* International investors wary of Italian refinancing risks
By William James
LONDON, Dec 28 Yields on Italy's debt rose
on Wednesday, underperforming German bonds as pressure built
ahead of Italian short-term debt sales and with higher-risk
auctions of long-term paper due later in the week.
Italy, at the sharp end of the euro zone debt crisis, will
sell up to 9 billion euros of six-month treasury bills and 2.5
billion euros of two-year zero coupon bonds later in the
session. Demand from domestic banks is expected to provide for a
smooth auction, albeit at a high cost.
"Everybody seems to expect the bill sales to go alright, but
there's very few people around to participate. Tomorrow's sale
of long-term debt should be more interesting," a trader said.
Yields on two-year Italian debt rose 11 basis
points on the day to 5.31 percent while the benchmark 10-year
bond was marked 5 bps higher at 7.03 percent. While the moves
were a pointer to market sentiment, traders said that traded
volumes were very low.
While benchmark yields remain above 7 percent, Italy faces a
tough task to convince investors it will be able to continue
refinancing debt at affordable levels, with the latest test of
appetite coming with long-term debt sales on Thursday.
Pressure was likely to build on Italian debt ahead of the
sale of 8.5 billion euros of three- and ten-year bonds, with
some fearing weak demand owing to an increasingly scarce pool of
willing international investors.
"The uncertainty surrounding the Italian auctions remains
high as several European banks recently have made a point of
(publicising) the large reductions in their exposures to Italian
and Spanish government debt," said SEB strategists in a note.
"Hence it seems unlikely that banks outside Italy will show
any meaningful interest in the upcoming auctions.
Bund futures traded 16 ticks lower on the day at
137.82, with extremely low liquidity fuelling volatile price
movements. Ten-year German bond yields were 1.6
basis points higher at 1.94 percent.