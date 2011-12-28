* Italian 10-year yields back above 7 pct; Bunds up * Strong domestic demand for Italian short-term debt * Sterner test to come at Thursday's 3-, 10-year bond auctions By Marius Zaharia and William James LONDON, Dec 28 Italian 10-year government bond yields bounced back above 7 percent on Wednesday before an auction of 8.5 billion euros of debt on Thursday, which could prove challenging in thin market volumes. Italy sold 9 billion euros of six-month bills at a yield of 3.25 percent - just half the euro-era record high yield it had to pay in November and analysts said the results could signal that domestic investors were willing to support Thursday's auction of three- and 10-year bonds. Italian bonds rallied early in the session then reversed most their gains in volumes traders said were about a tenth of normal levels with many investors having closed their books for the year. "Tomorrow's auction is the main story ... Thin liquidity could cause problems," one trader said. The 10-year benchmark yield was last a touch higher on the day at 7.05 percent, having fallen as low as 6.794 percent earlier. The two-year yield was still lower than the previous close, at 5.14 percent. The 7 percent level is psychologically important as such yields have helped push other victims of the euro zone debt crisis into seeking bailouts. Investors may become increasingly nervous if yields rise further, especially as a wall of debt redemptions is approaching. Some in the market had hoped that part of the almost half-a-trillion euros banks borrowed from the European Central Bank last week would be reinvested in Italian and Spanish bonds, but most of the funds have been deposited back with the central bank instead. "The uncertainty surrounding the Italian auctions remains high as several European banks recently have made a point of (publicising) the large reductions in their exposures to Italian and Spanish government debt," SEB strategists said in a note. "Hence it seems unlikely that banks outside Italy will show any meaningful interest in the upcoming auctions." Bund futures traded 26 ticks higher on the day at 138.24. Just over 100,000 contracts traded before 1530 GMT, compared to volumes of close to a million seen earlier in December. Benchmark 10-year German bond yields were 1.8 basis points lower at 1.905 percent.