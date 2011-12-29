LONDON Dec 29 German government bond
futures edged higher on Thursday with markets in a cautious mood
ahead of an Italian bond sale.
Italy plans to sell up to 8.5 billion euros of bonds,
including new tranches of its three- and 10-year benchmarks, in
its first long-term debt sale since the European Central Bank's
huge three-year funding operation last week.
Yields are expected to fall from recent record highs with
the ECB funding easing market pressure at least for now
. Italy faces around 100 billion euros in bond
redemptions and coupon payments between January and April.
March Bund futures were 7 ticks higher at 138.28
with benchmark 10-year yields little changed at
1.894 percent.
Two-year yields were a basis point lower at
0.16 percent after hitting euro lifetime lows of just 0.14
percent on Wednesday, benefiting from banks using nearly half a
trillion euros of ECB funds to buy low-risk, highly-liquid
assets.
Italian BTP futures were 5 ticks lower at 91.50,
although there was little trade, with 10-year yields
locked above 7 percent in the secondary market.
Liquidity in all markets is extremely thin over the
Christmas and New Year period exaggerating price moves.