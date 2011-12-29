* Longer-dated Italian yields edge higher ahead of action

* Italy to sell up to 8.5 bln euros of bonds

* Bunds supported by sentiment, ECB cash

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Dec 29 Longer-dated Italian government bond yields edged higher on Thursday with markets in a cautious mood before an auction of the country's bonds.

Italy, at the sharp end of the euro zone debt crisis, will sell up to 8.5 billion euros of bonds, which settle in the new year.

The auction -- the first long-term debt sale since the European Central Bank's near half trillion euro three-year funding operation last week -- includes new tranches of three- and 10-year benchmarks.

Yields are expected to fall from recent record highs with the ECB cash easing market pressure at least for now , despite few signs it is being used to buy higher-yielding peripheral debt.

"What (demand) there is will be entirely dealers, perhaps a few domestic investors," a trader said.

"But in terms of euro or global investors, we're not seeing much evidence of anyone showing much interest."

Demand from domestic banks saw Italy's short-term debt costs at an auction on Wednesday halved compared with previous levels after the government overcome internal opposition to a radical pension reform as part of its third budget package since the summer.

But with 10-year secondary market yields still locked above 7 percent, funding costs remain close to levels seen as unsustainable with Italy facing around 100 billion euros in bond redemptions and coupon payments between January and April.

"A concern is that the rising yield trend for 10-year BTPs remains in place," said Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell.

"Although the three-year auction may well be strong, coming at a much lower yield than the 7.89 percent average yield from the end of November auction, the longer-term concerns over funding around 7 percent yields are likely to continue."

Shorter-dated Italian bond yields outperformed, down 4 bps at 5.09 percent.

The cautious mood supported safe-haven German debt.

March Bund futures were 5 ticks higher at 138.26 with benchmark 10-year yields little changed at 1.898 percent.

The contract must break above resistance at December's 138.86 high if it is to retest the euro-era high of 139.58 but UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said he expected further price strength while Bunds remained above the 136.69/74 support range.

Liquidity is extremely thin over the Christmas and New Year, exaggerating price moves.

Two-year German yields were flat at 0.175 percent after hitting euro-lifetime lows of just 0.14 percent on Wednesday, benefiting from banks using some of their ECB funds to buy low-risk, highly-liquid assets.

However, a lot of the cash made its way straight back to the central bank with overnight deposits totalling 436 billion euros, slightly lower however than Tuesday's record 452 billion euros.