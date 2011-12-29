* Longer-dated Italian yields higher after auction

LONDON, Dec 29 Longer-dated Italian government bond yields rose on Thursday after a debt auction did little to ease funding concerns with the country facing a spike in repayments early next year.

Italy, at the sharp end of the euro zone debt crisis, sold just over 7 billion euros of bonds, well below its upper target of 8.5 billion euros. The auction settles in the new year .

Yields on the 10-year paper fell to 6.98 percent, down from 7.56 percent a month ago following an easing of secondary market yields since the European Central Bank's near half trillion euro three-year funding operation last week, despite few signs the cash is being used to buy higher-yielding peripheral debt.

But traders said the ECB bought the country's bonds after the auction at which yields stayed stubbornly near the 7 percent level seen as unsustainable.

"It is slightly positive that they were able to issue the full amount in the 10-year and we have started to see some reduction in yield ... but 7 percent is still a very weak (result)," said ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti.

Before the auction one trader said there was little interest from foreign investors, with dealers and domestic players likely to be responsible for the majority of demand.

Demand from domestic banks saw Italy's short-term debt costs halved at an auction on Wednesday compared with previous levels but with more credit risk attached to owning longer-maturity paper, Thursday's auction did not see as notable a reduction in borrowing costs.

Benchmark 10-year Italian yields were 7 basis points higher on the day at 7.13 percent, compared with 7.17 percent before the sale.

Those levels could pose problems for Italy as it faces around 100 billion euros in bond redemptions and coupon payments between January and April.

"While Italy's 2011 auction programme ends on a slightly more optimistic note, market pressure is unlikely to abate given the scale of Italy's funding requirements next year and increasing concerns about the economy's ability to withstand more austerity," said Nicholas Spiro, managing director at Spiro Sovereign Strategy.

Safe-haven German Bunds rallied after the auction leaving March Bund futures 52 ticks higher at 138.73 with benchmark 10-year yields 4 basis points lower at 1.857 percent.

The futures contract must break above December's 138.86 high if it is to retest the euro-era high of 139.58 but UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said he expected further price strength while Bunds remained above the 136.69/74 support range.

Liquidity is extremely thin over Christmas and New Year, exaggerating price moves. Just 82,000 lots had traded by 1200 GMT.

Two-year German yields were 2 bps lower at 0.15 percent, approaching Wednesday's euro-lifetime lows of just 0.14 percent and benefiting from banks using some of their ECB funds to buy low-risk, highly-liquid assets.

However, a lot of the cash made its way straight back to the central bank with overnight deposits totalling 436 billion euros, slightly lower however than Tuesday's record 452 billion euros.

Demand for liquid safe-haven assets has pushed total year-to-date returns on German bonds to 9 percent overall, according to the euro-denominated Markit iBoxx index.

U.S. Treasuries posted similar returns in local currency terms but UK gilts have been the clear outperformers with total year-to-date returns of 16 percent , bolstered by the Bank of England's quantitative easing programme and the government's perceived fiscal prudence.