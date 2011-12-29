* Italy sells 7 bln euro of bonds, investors unimpressed

* ECB seen buying Italian debt to stall rising yields

* German Bunds push higher, seen testing new highs

By William James

LONDON, Dec 29 Lacklustre demand for Italian debt at auction put bond investors in a risk averse mood on Thursday, prompting the ECB to step in and buy Italy's bonds in an effort to slow rising yields.

Italy sold a total of 7 billion euros of bonds, tapping the current 10-year benchmark at a yield just under 7 percent - lower than at the previous sale but still hard for Italy to sustain given the 450 billion euros ($580 billion) that it needs to raise through debt issuance in 2012.

"It is slightly positive that they were able to issue the full amount in the 10-year and we have started to see some reduction in yield ... but 7 percent is still a very weak (result)," said ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti.

Traders said the ECB was active in the secondary market after the auction, buying small amounts of Italian debt and checking for prices on Spanish bonds -- both of which rallied to take yields off their highest levels of the session.

Benchmark 10-year Italian yields were 2 basis points higher on the day at 7.07 percent, compared with 7.17 percent before the bond auction.

Such elevated levels could pose problems for Italy as it looks to refinance around 100 billion euros of maturing bonds and coupon payments between January and April.

Market participants said the extent to which the negative tone for lower-rated euro zone bonds would continue into next year was difficult to predict until market activity picked up to normal levels early next week.

"The Italian auction was not an easy event for the market... But next week we should know more. It's a bit difficult to know where the market should trade with 90 percent of our clients not at their desk," a trader said.

Data showed holders of longer dated Italian debt were among the worst performers in 2011, posting a total year-to-date return of minus 11 percent.

Safe-haven German Bunds rallied after the Italian auction leaving Bund futures 51 ticks higher at 138.72 with benchmark 10-year yields 4 basis points lower at 1.853 percent.

The futures contract must break above December's 138.86 high if it is to retest the euro-era high of 139.58 but UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said he expected further price strength while Bunds remained above the 136.69/74 support range.

Demand for liquid safe-haven assets has pushed total year-to-date returns on German bonds to 9 percent overall, according to the euro-denominated Markit iBoxx index.