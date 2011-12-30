* Bunds set for best annual performance in 21 years * Seen well bid early next year on euro debt worries * Italian bonds stay under pressure after dismal year By Marius Zaharia and Kirsten Donovan LONDON, Dec 30 German 10-year government bond yields were on course on Friday for their biggest annual fall since at least 1990, with further demand seen for the benchmark paper early next year as the market mood stays risk-averse. Ten-year yields were flat at 1.843 percent on the last trading day of the year, having fallen almost 40 percent in 2011, according to Reuters data, eclipsing the fall seen in 2008 at the height of the financial crisis. Safe-haven bonds are expected to outperform further early next year, with concerns over Italy's financing costs adding to pressure on the euro zone periphery. Rome faces around 100 billion euros of bond redemptions and coupon payments by the end of April. "At least in the first quarter we can see Bunds clearly outperforming their euro zone peers," said Commerzbank strategist David Schnautz. "While that might not be visible in outright yields as there is perhaps not so much downside from these levels, the renewed supply avalanche and fallout on the ratings front will put firm upward pressure on spreads." Germany and France will kick off the new year's debt issuance with bond sales on Wednesday and Thursday. Italy and Spain, the most closely watched issuers, will begin their challenging quests for funding in 2012 the following week. Rating agency Standard & Poor's is expected to decide in January whether to downgrade the 15 euro zone countries, including Germany and France, it has on creditwatch negative. March Bund futures were 7 ticks lower at 138.85 after testing Thursday's 138.96 high, a level that must be cleared if futures are to retest euro-era highs. The next few months will be critical for the euro zone and Bunds may remain well bid and possibly test new highs, but they may not see another year as good as 2011 for some time. If policymakers manage to get to grips with the euro zone crisis, Bund yields would rise along with risk appetite, and because any solution to the crisis would likely involve Germany shouldering more of the bloc's debt burden. If the crisis intensifies, prospects of a euro zone break-up and a subsequent deep recession would probably hurt Germany even more in the longer run. Lloyds rate strategist Eric Wand said he expects Bund yields to be higher this time next year, and the yield curve steeper, but added things would get much worse before they get better. "Policymakers will not going to come up with this big bazooka that the market expects, so the market will have another go at them," he said. "But I'm expecting that over the course of the year step by step they will come up with something that would (provide) some confidence down the line." Italian bonds were steady early on Friday after the European Central Bank stepped into the secondary market on Thursday to stabilise the country's yields in the wake of a disappointing bond auction. After the sale, Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti sought reinforcement for the euro zone's bailout fund and pledged new efforts to boost the economy. Longer-dated Italian paper has been among the worst performers this year according to the Markit iBoxx index , posting total returns of minus 11 percent . Despite the ECB's bond buying programme and Italy agreeing a 33 billion euro package of cuts and tax hikes, 10-year yields remain above 7 percent, a level seen as unsustainable.