* German Bunds slip, unwind some of late 2011 rally
* Debt crisis to keep safe-haven demand strong in 2012
* Germany, France to kick-off year's issuance this week
By William James and Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Jan 2 German government bonds fell
on Monday, reversing some of the rally seen late in 2011, but
with major markets centres closed trading was extremely thin and
demand for Bunds was not expected to slow in the medium term.
Italian bonds outperformed in the quiet conditions with
10-year yields marked around 8 basis points lower
at just below 7 percent.
The next few months will be critical for the euro zone with
the debt crisis far from resolved and threatening to engulf
Italy, which has around 100 billion euros of debt payments to
meet in the first four months of the year, according to Reuters
data.
"The debt crisis is still a massive obstacle for the whole
of 2012," said ING rate strategist Padhraic Garvey.
"For the next couple of weeks it may well feel okay although
I think it will be a false sense of positivity and ultimately
we'll fall back to where we left off last year, which wasn't a
very pretty place."
Bund futures fell 73 ticks to 138.31, having
quickly retreated from an opening high of 139.32. Benchmark
10-year yields were 4.6 bps higher at 1.89
percent.
Nevertheless, the underlying demand for liquid and low-risk
German paper remained largely intact after a year-end rally
which saw Bund futures gain over 5 points in December.
German bonds returned almost 10 percent across the curve
last year and longer-dated paper almost 20 percent
, according to the Markit iBoxx indexes.
"We expect a brief consolidation in the 10-year area of the
curve after year-end buying has supported Bunds over recent
sessions," said Commerzbank rate strategist David Schnautz.
"A test of the 2 percent (yield) ... should fail over coming
days, though, as the inaugural 2012 bond issuance activities by
Spain and Italy should come in focus soon."
Germany and France will kick off the new year's debt
issuance with bond sales on Wednesday and Thursday. Italy and
Spain, the most closely watched issuers, will begin their 2012
fund-raising next week.
Spain's new government said on Friday that this year's
budget deficit would be much larger than expected and announced
a slew of surprise tax hikes and wage freezes.
Spanish government bond yields were little changed at 5.16
percent on Monday but trade was thin after the new
year holiday.
"Tomorrow will be the test, but I don't think the market
will react much to these announcements," said a bond trader in
Madrid. "The tax hikes and cuts have been more or less
discounted. They're measures already known by the markets, more
or less."