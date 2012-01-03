* Spanish yields jump, bonds seen expensive vs Italy
* German Bund choppy one day before auction
* Lingering debt crisis to limit any fall in safe-haven
demand
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and William James
LONDON, Jan 3 Spanish government bond
yields rose sharply on Tuesday as market participants cashed in
Spanish bonds which they said was looking expensive compared to
Italian debt.
Spanish debt has outperformed Italian paper on the
perception that it poses less of a systemic risk to the currency
bloc, and has less demanding refinancing needs in 2012. But a
grim outlook for the country's public finances was beginning to
take a toll on that outperformance.
The spread between 10-year Italian yields and those of
Spain tightened around 19 basis points this session to 161 bps
after widening sharply in December.
"Spain is rich," Padhraic Garvey, head of rate
strategy at ING said. "I see Spain as vulnerable, so I am not
surprised that it's selling off and I would be long Italy versus
Spain from here."
Spanish 10-year government bond yields jumped
20 basis points to 5.33 percent, with one trader saying one
quite large UK account had sold 10-year Spanish bonds.
"I have come across three or four accounts all of who agree
Spain is looking very expensive versus Italy," the trader added.
Spanish five-year government bond yields also
jumped prompting the European Central Bank to intervene in that
part of the curve, according to a second trader. Five-year
yields last stood higher on the day at 4.47 percent.
GERMAN AUCTION
Germany and France will hold 2012's first bond auctions this
week with market participants pointing to the 13 billion euros
of supply as a short-term factor weighing on top-rated bonds.
German Bund futures dipped in and out of negative
territory on Tuesday but saw a settlement close of 138.29, up 10
ticks on the day.
Bunds could be vulnerable to further selling after a rally
in December. But any sell-off could be limited by ongoing
appetite for safe-haven assets as the euro zone debt crisis
continues to plague sentiment.
Against this backdrop, Germany will sell 5.0 billion euros
of 2 percent Bunds due in 2022 on Wednesday.
"I think it will be fine," Garvey said. "My baseline view is
that for the next few weeks auctions generally will get done. I
think there is lots of cash out there to get put back to work."
The key test of sentiment will be when Spain and Italy --
the two countries at the forefront of concerns about the
region's ability to overcome its debt problems -- issue bonds
next week.
"Looking ahead it's going to be more interesting to see how
the market handles Spain and Italy next week," said Eric Wand,
strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.
"The market will be pushing on an open door a bit in terms of
trying to get a concession on the upcoming supply given they
know there's a wall of refinancing to come and the market hasn't
got the backstop it was looking for."