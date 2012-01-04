* Bunds fall before auction of Jan 2022 bond
* Previous auction of this bond significantly undercovered
* Underlying demand for Bunds to remain strong near-term
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Jan 4 German Bunds fell on
Wednesday before a new sale of a 10-year bond which met
extremely low demand at its launch six weeks ago, raising fears
the euro zone debt crisis may spread to the bloc's safest
sovereigns.
The re-opening of the bond is expected to fare better
results than at the previous auction, helped by German bond and
coupon redemptions of 37.7 billion euros flowing back to
investors, according to Reuters data.
The average yield when the bond was launched on Nov. 23 was
1.98 percent, with a bid/cover ratio of 1.1. However, taking
into account the near 40 percent amount retained, bids were not
enough to cover the amount of paper on offer.
Commerzbank rate strategist David Schnautz said the market
viewed the dismal launch as a result of a "pure technicality"
and not a sign that Germany's safe-haven status was at risk.
A recent fall in yields has highlighted that even the threat
of a sovereign rating downgrade of Germany was not denting the
appetite in one of the world's most liquid debt markets.
Schnautz expected the auction to go "reasonably well", with
a retention rate of around 20 percent and more bids than the
amount on offer.
"I expect Bunds probably to ease a bit into the auction and
then there is a decent chance for some stabilisation as long as
we end up with reasonable results that the market is comfortable
with," he said.
ING's head of investment grade debt strategy Padhraic Garvey
said a good result would mean no more 1 billion euros retained
and "ideally, the overall auction should be covered by at least
7 billion of orders," compared to the 5 billion euros on offer.
The main risk for the auction is that 10-year yields
are lower than in November and other bonds in the
sector were cheaper for investors, analysts said.
"It's tricky. I don't think the bond is great value. We've
had decent German cash flows and coupons and that gives it a bit
of support and I think it will be all right without being
spectacular," a trader said.
Bund futures were last 38 ticks lower at 137.91,
with 10-year cash yields up 3.1 basis points at 1.934 percent.
Dec. 28's session low of 137.74 was the first support level
on the downside and an important short-term focus, UBS technical
Richard Adcock said. If a poor auction pushes Bund futures below
that level, they will target the 38 percent Fibonacci
retracement of the November-December rally AT 136.96.
BUSY ISSUERS
France auctions long-term debt on Thursday, in a busy supply
schedule to start of the year. Pre-positioning and hedging
against a poor outcome may give further support to Bunds after
the auction, Commerzbank's Schnautz said.
French 10-year bonds last yielded 3.32
percent, slightly higher on the day and 140 bps over Bunds.
But the key test of sentiment will be next week, when Spain
and Italy -- the two countries most exposed to an escalation of
the crisis -- issue bonds.
The risk that the duo may struggle to sell their debt at
affordable costs is expected to keep underlying demand for
German debt strong, with any pullbacks seen limited and brief.
Italian 10-year bond yields were steady, but
remained within a whisker of the 7 percent level the market is
considering unsustainable.