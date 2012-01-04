* Bunds fall, slim demand at debt auction due to low yields

* Previous auction of this bond significantly undercovered

* Next week's Italian and Spanish auctions watched closely

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Jan 4 Bunds reversed their losses on Wednesday after Germany's sale of 10-year bonds found better demand than in November, when a poor first auction of the same paper raised fears the euro zone debt crisis was spreading to its strongest economy.

Bids were only slightly higher than the amount on offer, however, and were still below last year's average, suggesting Bund yields are unlikely to test record lows in the near-term.

"It's a lot better than last time but it's still not exactly overwhelming. That's not surprising given where yields are," said Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities.

"We have to keep this in perspective. For all that Germany is actually issuing slightly less paper this year, for all that it is a safe-haven, the fact of the matter is that inflation is in the high 2s still and a yield of 1.93 (percent) over 10 years doesn't get you anything in real terms."

Germany sold 4 billion euros of its benchmark bond, the first sale of which on Nov. 23 was one of the least successful by Europe's powerhouse economy since the launch of the euro. [ID:nL5E7MN1M4}

Significant support for the sale from redemptions -- Germany made 37.7 billion euros of bond and coupon payments on Wednesday, according to Reuters data -- also undermines the case for lower yields, analysts said.

Appetite for riskier assets has been fuelled by recent upbeat economic data out of the United States, China, and even the euro zone and this is keeping Bunds in tight ranges for now. Markets are eyeing U.S. payrolls data on Thursday for a confirmation of the recent trend.

"For a good (German) auction we need a pronounced flight to quality environment which we didn't get in the past couple of days," said Michael Leister, rate strategist at DZ Bank.

Ten-year cash yields were last flat on the day at 1.903 percent.

Bund futures were last 11 ticks lower at 138.40, having rebounded from session lows of 137.77 before the auction. Dec. 28's session low of 137.74 was acting as support for Bunds and was "an important short-term focus", UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said.

BUSY ISSUERS

Sentiment could change in the next few weeks, which will see a heavy calendar of euro debt supply.

French 10-year yields were 4.2 basis points higher on the day ahead of its planned sale of long-term bonds on Thursday, widening the spread over Bunds to its highest since the end of November at 144 bps.

But the key test of sentiment will be next week, when Spain and Italy, the two countries most exposed to an escalation of the crisis, issue bonds.

The risk that the duo may struggle to sell their debt at affordable costs is expected to keep underlying demand for German paper strong, with any pullbacks seen limited and brief.

The safe-haven status of Germany is likely to consolidate if ratings agency Standard & Poor's delivers on its warning and downgrades 15 euro zone states later this month, while selling pressure could rise in peripheral bond markets.

The Spanish/German 10-year government bond yield spread was last 10 basis points higher on the day at 353 bps. Italian 10-year bond yields were steady, but remained within a whisker of the 7 percent level considered unsustainable for public finances.