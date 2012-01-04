* French bonds under pressure before debt sale on Thurs
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Jan 4 French government bonds were
under pressure on Wednesday ahead of an auction of long-term
French debt in the next session but the sale was expected to
attract demand, offering higher returns than other safe-haven
counterparts.
Demand for a sale of German 10-year paper earlier was better
than in November but bids were only slightly higher than the
amount on offer and were still below last year's average.
The euro zone debt market is facing a bout of supply in the
beginning of 2012, with Spain and Italy also due to issue bonds
next week.
France, which is seen at a greater risk of contagion from
the euro zone debt crisis than Germany, will sell between 7 and
8 billion euros of long-term OAT bonds maturing in 2021, 2023,
2035 and 2041, on Thursday.
The sale should be "better received then the Bund auction,
primarily because we are talking about a different level and
scale of yields on what is to be auctioned tomorrow," Marc
Oswald, strategist at Monument Securities said.
Germany's sale of 2022 debt was better than last time but
not overwhelming, he added.
"We have to keep this in perspective. For all that Germany
is actually issuing slightly less paper this year, for all that
it is a safe-haven, the fact of the matter is that inflation is
in the high 2s still and a yield of 1.93 (percent) over 10 years
doesn't get you anything in real terms."
In the secondary market, 10-year French government bonds
yielded 3.33 percent, up 2.4 basis points on the
day.
German 10-year government bond yields firmed
2.2 basis points to 1.93 percent and the German Bund future
settled lower on the day at 138.09, having dipped into
positive territory earlier.
"The German auction was better than last time but also
relatively disappointing," Lyn Graham-Taylor, fixed income
strategist at Rabobank said. "I think there is a general
reluctance at these low yields given the uncertainty. The
auction got away but wasn't amazing."
BUSY ISSUERS
The key test of sentiment will be next week, when Spain and
Italy, the two countries most exposed to an escalation of the
crisis, issue bonds.
The risk that the duo may struggle to sell their debt at
affordable costs is expected to keep underlying demand for
German paper strong, with any pullbacks seen limited and brief.
The safe-haven status of Germany is likely to consolidate if
ratings agency Standard & Poor's delivers on its warning and
downgrades 15 euro zone states later this month, while selling
pressure could rise in peripheral bond markets.
Spanish 10-year bonds extended their losses pushing yields
14 basis points higher to 5.48 percent. The
Spanish/German 10-year yield spread rose 10 basis points on the
day to 354 bps.
The spread between Italian and Spanish 10-year
yields tightened 10 bps to 150 bps.
Market players have recently said Spanish bonds were looking
expensive compared to Italian paper, prompting some selling
after the country's economy minister said Spain's public deficit
for 2011 may be higher than the 8 percent of GDP forecast by the
new government.
"It's a bit of a hangover from that," Graham-Taylor said,
explaining the price move.