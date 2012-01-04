* French bonds under pressure before debt sale on Thurs

* Bunds fall, slim demand at debt auction due to low yields

* Next week's Italian and Spanish auctions watched closely

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Jan 4 French government bonds were under pressure on Wednesday ahead of an auction of long-term French debt in the next session but the sale was expected to attract demand, offering higher returns than other safe-haven counterparts.

Demand for a sale of German 10-year paper earlier was better than in November but bids were only slightly higher than the amount on offer and were still below last year's average.

The euro zone debt market is facing a bout of supply in the beginning of 2012, with Spain and Italy also due to issue bonds next week.

France, which is seen at a greater risk of contagion from the euro zone debt crisis than Germany, will sell between 7 and 8 billion euros of long-term OAT bonds maturing in 2021, 2023, 2035 and 2041, on Thursday.

The sale should be "better received then the Bund auction, primarily because we are talking about a different level and scale of yields on what is to be auctioned tomorrow," Marc Oswald, strategist at Monument Securities said.

Germany's sale of 2022 debt was better than last time but not overwhelming, he added.

"We have to keep this in perspective. For all that Germany is actually issuing slightly less paper this year, for all that it is a safe-haven, the fact of the matter is that inflation is in the high 2s still and a yield of 1.93 (percent) over 10 years doesn't get you anything in real terms."

In the secondary market, 10-year French government bonds yielded 3.33 percent, up 2.4 basis points on the day.

German 10-year government bond yields firmed 2.2 basis points to 1.93 percent and the German Bund future settled lower on the day at 138.09, having dipped into positive territory earlier.

"The German auction was better than last time but also relatively disappointing," Lyn Graham-Taylor, fixed income strategist at Rabobank said. "I think there is a general reluctance at these low yields given the uncertainty. The auction got away but wasn't amazing."

BUSY ISSUERS

The key test of sentiment will be next week, when Spain and Italy, the two countries most exposed to an escalation of the crisis, issue bonds.

The risk that the duo may struggle to sell their debt at affordable costs is expected to keep underlying demand for German paper strong, with any pullbacks seen limited and brief.

The safe-haven status of Germany is likely to consolidate if ratings agency Standard & Poor's delivers on its warning and downgrades 15 euro zone states later this month, while selling pressure could rise in peripheral bond markets.

Spanish 10-year bonds extended their losses pushing yields 14 basis points higher to 5.48 percent. The Spanish/German 10-year yield spread rose 10 basis points on the day to 354 bps.

The spread between Italian and Spanish 10-year yields tightened 10 bps to 150 bps.

Market players have recently said Spanish bonds were looking expensive compared to Italian paper, prompting some selling after the country's economy minister said Spain's public deficit for 2011 may be higher than the 8 percent of GDP forecast by the new government.

"It's a bit of a hangover from that," Graham-Taylor said, explaining the price move.