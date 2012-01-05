LONDON Jan 5 Spanish and Italian government bond yield spreads over German Bunds widened on Thursday, as concerns lingered over Spain's budget deficit and the financing ability of its domestic banks.

Spain's banks will be required to find an extra 50 billion euros in provisioning against potential losses from devalued property, the Financial Times reported the Economy Minister Luis de Guindos as saying in an interview published on Wednesday.

The country's economy minister said Spain's public deficit for 2011 may be higher than 8 percent of GDP.

The Italian/German 10-year yield spread widened by 10 basis points to 513 bps, while the equivalent Spanish spread expanded by a similar amount to 365 bps. Bund futures reversed early session losses to trade 18 ticks higher at 138.27.

Debt auctions in Italy and Spain next week also weighed on sentiment.