* Bunds reverse losses ahead of French auction
* Periphery comes under renewed pressure
* Pressure mounts as negative headlines stack up
LONDON, Jan 5 Safe-haven German government
reversed early losses on Thursday as Spanish and Italian debt
came under pressure but gains were capped ahead of a French
auction which will test the depth of market concerns about euro
zone states' ability to fund themselves.
Bunds could recover further if France manages to sell all
its bonds without having to pay too high a cost.
France, whose triple-A credit rating is under threat and is
seen at a greater risk of contagion from the euro zone debt
crisis than Germany, will sell between 7 and 8 billion euros of
long-term OAT bonds maturing in 2021, 2023, 2035 and 2041.
French bond yields were around 3 basis points higher
although the sale is expected to draw solid demand
however after French bonds cheapened this week.
Italian and Spanish auctions next week are a bigger concern
to financial markets after a string of negative headlines,
particularly about Spain.
Annalisa Piazza, market economist at Newedge Strategy, said
French 10-year bonds looked attractive given the yield spread
over German Bunds has widened around 35 basis points since late
December.
"Markets are already pricing in the chance of a possible
downgrade of the French sovereign debt and... news of credit
rating agency action is unlikely to lead to a massive sell-off
of the French debt from the current levels," she said.
March Bund futures were 11 ticks higher at 138.20
with 10-year yields up 1.5 basis points at 1.909
percent.
"The sell-off this week has been down to pre-positioning
ahead of the supply," said a trader.
"It feels as though people are positioned short so there is
room for a rally. Long-term money is still deciding on asset
allocations and has yet to come back in and it could still all
blow up."
Technical support in the Bund future from last Wednesday's
137.74 low has held this week, with another test of the level
early on Thursday.
Financial markets remain in a cautious mood after a string
of gloomy headlines on the euro zone debt crisis.
Greek is pushing its way back into the spotlight with Prime
Minister Lucas Papademos calling for more sacrifices to secure
the country's euro zone membership and avert an uncontrolled
default.
"There's been consecutive bad headlines on Spain and
Greece, especially the latter seems to be somewhat underrated at
the moment," said Norbert Aul, rate strategist at RBC Capital
Markets.
"The headlines with respect to lack of progress on the debt
restructuring and Papademos' threat the March redemptions may
not be met would have caused a stir late last year."
Spanish government bonds have underperformed their euro zone
counterparts this week the country's economy minister said the
public deficit for 2011 may be higher than the 8 percent of GDP
forecast by the new government..
A delayed debt repayment by the Spanish region of Valencia
and a report banks will need to raise extra
funds has done little to help sentiment.
Italian 10-year government bond yields were 10
basis points higher at 7.05 percent, with the Spanish equivalent
up 8 basis points at 5.57 percent after rising
around 35 basis points this week despite the European Central
Bank buying bonds in the secondary market.
Belgian bond yields were also up 10 basis
points and Austrian yields four basis points. There are concerns
over the latter country's exposure to Hungary where the
government has fallen out with the International Monetary Fund