LONDON Jan 5 German government bonds were higher on Thursday and French paper reversed earlier losses after France drew solid demand at an auction of almost 8 billion euros of debt.

However, bonds issued by Italy, Spain and Belgium were under pressure after ahead of auctions from Spain and Italy next week which are seen as the first major financing tests of the year.

March Bund futures were 26 ticks higher at 138.35, with 10-year yields down 2.5 basis points at 2.48.

"Overall ... a decent set of results but likely in line with the seemingly positive expectations heading into the sale," said Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire.

"However, given the clear risk of an imminent ratcheting up of market tensions as Italy's February-April redemption hump looms closer, today's sales should be seen as a successful battle rather than in any way determining the outcome of the war."

French bond yields were unchanged on the day, after rising ahead of the sale. The benchmark 10-year yield stood at 3.329 percent.