* Bunds rally; risk appetite cracks as debt woes mount
* Spain, Italy lead underperformance, yields up 15-20 bps
* France sells bonds but triple-A debt under pressure
By William James
LONDON, Jan 5 Safe-haven German debt
rallied on Thursday while bonds issued by almost all other euro
zone sovereigns faced pressure as the scale of the region's debt
and economic problems took its toll on investor sentiment.
Spain and Italy, both facing debt auctions next week, were
the hardest hit with benchmark bond yields rising by 15 to 20
basis points despite the European Central Bank buying bonds in
the secondary market.
Elsewhere in the bloc, France found solid demand for its
bonds at auction but Austrian debt suffered over exposures to
Hungary while Greece's debt woes threatened to boil over again.
"Markets are now reflecting the underlying sentiment and
remain very nervous," said Niels From, chief analyst at Nordea.
"There are several focal points. There is Spain with
problems in the regions and the banks... there are still a lot
of outstanding issues regarding Greece... and that's only two of
many."
German Bund futures rose 70 ticks to 138.79 while
benchmark Spanish yields were 18 basis points
higher on the day at 5.66 percent
Spanish government bonds have underperformed their euro zone
counterparts this week after the country's economy minister said
the public deficit for 2011 may be higher than the 8 percent of
GDP forecast by the new government..
"Spain has really been the main mover at the start of the
year," a trader said. "A lot of people seem to be putting on
shorts there, maybe betting on a paring back of the Spanish
Italian spread a little bit."
A delayed debt repayment by the Spanish region of Valencia
and a report banks will need to raise extra
funds added to the deteriorating sentiment.
Italian 10-year government bond yields were 16
bps higher on the day at 7.12 percent, with traders reporting
only modest intervention from the ECB to slow the rise.
TRIPLE-A OK?
France, whose triple-A credit rating is under threat and is
seen at a greater risk of contagion from the euro zone debt
crisis than Germany, cleared its first supply hurdle of the
year, selling 7.96 billion euros of bonds.
"Given the clear risk of an imminent ratcheting up of market
tensions as Italy's February-April redemption hump looms closer,
today's sales should be seen as a successful battle rather than
in any way determining the outcome of the war," said Rabobank
rate strategist Richard McGuire.
Despite the result, French bond yields ended
the day 4 bps higher at 3.37 percent -- a yield 152 bps higher
than that on fellow triple-a sovereign Germany, with the market
already pricing in a rating cut from agency Standard and Poor's.
Greece also came back into the spotlight with key aid
payments being pushed back and Prime Minister Lucas Papademos
calling for more sacrifices to secure the country's euro zone
status and avert a default.
The general malaise swept across the region with Belgian
yields up 17 bps and Austrian debt underperforming
their triple-A counterparts as yields rose by 11 bps.
There are concerns over the latter country's exposure to
Hungary where the government has fallen out with the
International Monetary Fund. The cost of
insuring against an Austrian credit default was at its highest
level since the end of November.