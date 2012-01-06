LONDON Jan 6 European stocks extended gains, while Bunds briefly hit session lows on Friday after U.S. non-farm payrolls data was better than expected, providing further evidence that the U.S. economic recovery was on track.

Bund futures fell to session lows of 138.28 after the release and were last 10 ticks down on the day at 138.69.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares extended gains after the U.S. data and was trading 0.8 percent higher at 1,021.88 points at 1333 GMT.

