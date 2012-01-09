* Italian, Spanish yields fall ahead of crunch auction test

* Spread tightening seen temporary, auctions to add pressure

* Bunds remain in bullish trend, may break to new high

By William James

LONDON, Jan 9 Spanish and Italian bond yields fell on Monday, reversing part of a sharp rise in borrowing costs last week, with traders citing an appetite to book short-term profits despite a negative outlook on both countries.

Italian and Spanish 10-year yields fell by 9 and 14 basis points respectively on the day. Traders said investors bought the bonds to close out profitable short positions after a sharp rise in yields the previous week.

"This doesn't seem to be a move based on news flow... what we've seen this morning is some position squaring - a natural reaction to the heavy moves we've seen over the last week," said Michael Leister, strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt.

The fall in Italian yields left the benchmark 10-year borrowing cost at 7.11 percent, above the 7 percent danger level that pushed Greece Ireland and Portugal into seeking external aid and still 50 bps higher than at the beginning of last week.

Spain and Italy will be closely watched in the run-up to their first debt auctions of the year, with little sign investors have started 2012 any keener to buy the countries' bonds than they were in 2011.

"The main focus is still the Italian and Spanish supply. While we've got that lurking over us I think the market is likely to still be a little bit wary," said Eric Wand, strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.

Markets had low expectations a meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy would ease concerns. The leaders will discuss the final details of a deal to increase fiscal coordination in the euro zone.

"What more can they say? ... If anything it just gives us a reminder that the euro crisis is still ongoing," a trader said, adding that Bunds could retest their highs.

Bund futures slipped 20 ticks in low-volume trade to stand at 138.64, with better-than-expected German export data helping to temporarily lift the investor gloom, but remained within sight of the record 139.58 hit in November.

WEIGHT OF SUPPLY

Despite the day's move tighter in spreads, Bunds were expected to resume outperformance relative to Spanish and Italian debt before the bond auctions on Thursday and Friday.

"The market seems to be in a pretty nervous state and so it will clearly be looking for a concession ahead of those auctions," said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets in Edinburgh.

Bond prices typically fall ahead of an auction as dealers clear space on their books for the influx of new debt.

Technical charts from Commerzbank showed Bunds remain in a broadly bullish channel defined over the last four months with the risk of a break to new highs at the upper extreme, which comes at 140.19 this week and extends to 140.26 next week.

Greece's intractable debt problems also offered support for the currency bloc's safest debt. The country may face bigger write-downs on its debt than the 50 pct already proposed .

"Greece still has potential to move the market given the threat of a default is seemingly increasing on a daily basis," DZ Bank's Leister said.

Reflecting this, 10-year Greek bonds traded at just 35 pct of face value and two-year paper at around 27 pct, also taking into account the perceived value of any new bonds the paper may be swapped for.