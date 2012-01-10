* Bunds fall as equities snap near 1-week losing streak

* But Bund retreat seen capped by Greek debt problems

* Italian, Spanish debt seen volatile before key auctions

* Austrian bond sales draw healthy demand despite Hungarian unease

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Jan 10 German Bunds fell on Tuesday as European equities snapped a near one-week losing streak, cooling demand for safe-haven government bonds but further falls were seen capped by concerns over Greece's intractable debt problems.

Investors were also on edge before debt auctions later in the week from Spain and Italy, which will test appetite for the bonds of the two countries at the forefront of the debt crisis.

Reports that Greece planned to retroactively introduce collective action clauses (CACs)on some existing debt as it seeks a deal with private bondholders to avert a potential default kept a floor under Bunds, traders and strategist said.

Greece's debt problems were again in focus after Germany and France warned on Monday it will get no more bailout funds until it agrees a bond swap with creditor banks.

"The reports on the Greek CACs is not helpful for sentiment. Bunds are vulnerable at these levels and we look for a short bias but we don't look for a pronounced sell-off today," Commerzbank strategist Marcel Bross said.

German Bund futures were last 44 ticks down on the day at 138.66, with cash 10-year yields 3 basis points higher at 1.87 percent.

Technical analysts also saw limited downside for Bunds. UBS's Richard Adcock saw further price rises if Bunds continued to trade above Thursday's lows around 137.70/74.

"It's generally a risk-on day without any huge news behind it," Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said. "There's a lot of noise behind the Greek restructuring.

"The reports on the collective action clauses is quite a big deal...It does nothing for the credibility of Greece if it eventually wants to return to the debt market."

Greek 10-year debt yields have been soaring again in recent weeks by as much as a full point daily, with the moves exaggerated by a lack of liquidity in the market.

ITALY, SPAIN KEY TEST

Bunds were also in retreat after Austria drew sturdy demand at a 1.3 billion euro auction of 10- and five-year bonds after neighbouring Hungary struck a more conciliatory tone in talks with the IMF as it bids to secure a financing deal.

Austrian yields rose to their highest in over a month last week on worries about the country's exposure to Hungary, which is seeking to resolve a dispute with the IMF over international aid and avert a meltdown in its markets.

Austrian 10-year yields were 5 bps down on the day at 3.41 percent, shrinking the gap over German benchmarks. Traders and strategists said the relatively small size of the offering and price falls last week also helped the sale.

Earlier, the Netherlands, rated triple-A, also saw healthy demand at an auction of 3-year bonds, which raised 3.11 billion euros despite an ultra-low coupon of 0.75 percent, reflecting underlying appetite for top-rated issuers.

Traders' ultimate focus remains on Spanish and Italian auctions towards the end of the week, with the latter due to give details later on Tuesday on how much it will sell.

Italian and Spanish 10-year yield spreads over German benchmarks were slightly tighter on the day at 530 bps and 373 bps respectively, helped by the greater appetite for riskier assets such as equities.

But trade was expected to be volatile before the two countries' first auctions of the year on Thursday and Friday. Both face hefty refinancing needs in 2012 and the auctions will be seen as tests of their ability to fund themselves at sustainable levels.