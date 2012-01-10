* Bunds fall as equities snap near 1-week losing streak
* But Bund retreat seen capped by Greek debt problems
* Italian, Spanish debt seen volatile before key auctions
* Austrian bond sales draw healthy demand despite Hungarian
unease
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Jan 10 German Bunds fell on
Tuesday as European equities snapped a near one-week losing
streak, cooling demand for safe-haven government bonds but
further falls were seen capped by concerns over Greece's
intractable debt problems.
Investors were also on edge before debt auctions later in
the week from Spain and Italy, which will test appetite for the
bonds of the two countries at the forefront of the debt crisis.
Reports that Greece planned to retroactively introduce
collective action clauses (CACs)on some existing debt as it
seeks a deal with private bondholders to avert a potential
default kept a floor under Bunds, traders and strategist said.
Greece's debt problems were again in focus after Germany and
France warned on Monday it will get no more bailout funds until
it agrees a bond swap with creditor banks.
"The reports on the Greek CACs is not helpful for sentiment.
Bunds are vulnerable at these levels and we look for a short
bias but we don't look for a pronounced sell-off today,"
Commerzbank strategist Marcel Bross said.
German Bund futures were last 44 ticks down on the
day at 138.66, with cash 10-year yields 3 basis points higher at
1.87 percent.
Technical analysts also saw limited downside for Bunds.
UBS's Richard Adcock saw further price rises if Bunds continued
to trade above Thursday's lows around 137.70/74.
"It's generally a risk-on day without any huge news behind
it," Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said. "There's a lot
of noise behind the Greek restructuring.
"The reports on the collective action clauses is quite a big
deal...It does nothing for the credibility of Greece if it
eventually wants to return to the debt market."
Greek 10-year debt yields have been soaring
again in recent weeks by as much as a full point daily, with the
moves exaggerated by a lack of liquidity in the market.
ITALY, SPAIN KEY TEST
Bunds were also in retreat after Austria drew sturdy demand
at a 1.3 billion euro auction of 10- and five-year bonds after
neighbouring Hungary struck a more conciliatory tone in talks
with the IMF as it bids to secure a financing deal.
Austrian yields rose to their highest in over a month last
week on worries about the country's exposure to Hungary, which
is seeking to resolve a dispute with the IMF over international
aid and avert a meltdown in its markets.
Austrian 10-year yields were 5 bps down on the day at 3.41
percent, shrinking the gap over German benchmarks.
Traders and strategists said the relatively small size of the
offering and price falls last week also helped the sale.
Earlier, the Netherlands, rated triple-A, also saw healthy
demand at an auction of 3-year bonds, which raised 3.11 billion
euros despite an ultra-low coupon of 0.75 percent, reflecting
underlying appetite for top-rated issuers.
Traders' ultimate focus remains on Spanish and Italian
auctions towards the end of the week, with the latter due to
give details later on Tuesday on how much it will sell.
Italian and Spanish 10-year
yield spreads over German benchmarks were slightly tighter on
the day at 530 bps and 373 bps respectively, helped by the
greater appetite for riskier assets such as equities.
But trade was expected to be volatile before the two
countries' first auctions of the year on Thursday and Friday.
Both face hefty refinancing needs in 2012 and the auctions will
be seen as tests of their ability to fund themselves at
sustainable levels.