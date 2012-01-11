LONDON Jan 11 German Bund futures were
steady on Wednesday as the market readied for a sale of
five-year bonds, but were supported by wider euro zone funding
concerns ahead of Spanish and Italian debt auctions later in the
week.
Germany will sell 4 billion euros of new five-year bonds
with a 0.75 percent coupon. Recent German auctions have seen
mixed demand caught between desire for low risk assets but with
returns at euro-era lows putting off some primary market
investors.
"It's a small amount for a new bond and should go okay
although German auctions aren't really the focus at the moment,"
a trader said.
March Bund futures were 2 ticks lower at 138.70,
with 10-year yields a basis point lower at 1.875
percent.
"We've slowly been seeing some real money coming back to the
market but new issues are where the cash is being put to work at
the moment," the trader said.
Although lower on the week, Bunds are still well supported
as Greece scrambles to secured further vital aid
and investors were also on edge before debt
auctions later in the week from Spain and Italy which will test
appetite for the bonds of the two countries now at the forefront
of the debt crisis.