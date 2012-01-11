LONDON Jan 11 Bund yields held steady on
Wednesday as the market readied for a sale of German five-year
bonds, supported by wider euro zone funding concerns ahead of
Italian and Spanish debt auctions later in the week.
Germany will sell 4 billion euros of new five-year bonds
with a 0.75 percent coupon -- the lowest at that maturity in the
euro era. Recent German auctions have seen mixed demand, with
investors caught between desire for low-risk assets but with the
low returns on offer putting off some in the primary market.
However, the relatively small amount of the paper on offer
and large coupon and redemption payments due from triple-A rated
issuers this week and last were expected to support the sale.
"It's a small amount for a new bond and should go OK
although German auctions aren't really the focus at the moment,"
a trader said.
On Monday, investors more concerned with the return of,
rather than the return on, their cash paid to lend to Germany
with negative yields at a six-month bill auction
.
March Bund futures were 12 ticks lower at 138.60,
with 10-year cash yields down 0.2 basis points at
lower at 1.883 percent.
Bunds have traded in a roughly 1.5 point range this year in
volumes still only around half of normal levels and with the
market struggling for direction as positive U.S. data points to
a brighter economic outlook, which could however be wiped out if
the euro zone debt crisis gets worse.
The trader said many investors were yet to get involved in
the secondary market.
"We've slowly been seeing some real money coming back to the
market but new issues are where the cash is being put to work at
the moment."
Although lower on the week, Bunds are still well supported
as Greece scrambles to secure further vital aid
and wider markets were also on edge before debt
auctions later in the week from Spain and Italy, which will test
appetite for the bonds of the two countries at the forefront of
the debt crisis.
Peripheral yields have, however, fallen this week with the
better tone partially attributed to comments from an official at
Fitch Ratings that the agency did not expect to cut France's
triple-A credit rating this year.
"We've seen a small but steady spread tightening,
particularly in Spain, and it looks like the locals are
supporting the market. We're not seeing the same in Italy,
however, and Spain is outperforming quite significantly," said
Peter Schaffrik, rate strategist at RBC Capital Markets.
The spreads of Spanish bond yields over equivalent maturity
German Bunds have narrowed sharply, despite the looming supply,
with the 10-year spread around 14 basis points
lower on the day and 30 basis points tighter on the week.
"If this was indeed fresh cash coming into the Spanish
market so close to the next auction, then participants may be
wary of fresh short positions today, in anticipation of a strong
auction," said Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell.
However, Italian paper has fared less well, with the 10-year
spread over Bunds narrowing only around 20 bps and with 10-year
bond yields still stubbornly above 7 percent.
Spain sells up to 5 billion euros of 2015 and 2016 paper on
Thursday, while Italy offers up to 4.75 billion euros of
five-year bonds on Friday.