LONDON Jan 12 The German Bund future
eased on Thursday but was expected to remain range-bound as
investors braced for a Spanish auction -- a key test of market
sentiment for non-core euro zone sovereign debt -- and a
European Central Bank rate decision.
Spain's auction of 2015 and 2016 paper is expected to go
smoothly given the short-dated nature of the maturities being
sold and ample European Central Bank liquidity in the financial
system, after December's three-year lending operations.
A successful auction, however, would not be enough to
restore confidence on the country's ability to fund itself over
the long-term, a trader said.
"It feels like it's set up to be a reasonable auction," the
trader said. "We are interested in how the Spanish auction goes
but I don't think it's the be all and end all of market
sentiment today."
"The risk of a credit-event in Greece is probably more
important."
The German Bund future was 8 ticks lower at 139.27
having hit a two-month high in the previous session within sight
of the record 139.58 level.
Talks about private sector creditors paying for part of a
second Greek bailout are going badly, senior European bankers
said on Wednesday, raising the prospect that euro zone
governments will have to increase their contribution to the aid
package..
The ECB was widely expected to keep interest rates steady at
1 percent later this session, after two consecutive rate
reductions and a slew of other measures in recent months.
Investors will look to ECB President Mario Draghi's press
conference to gauge the bank's outlook on the economy and the
crisis..
Markets are looking for any sign the ECB could steer rates
into uncharted territory in coming months - most analysts expect
a cut in February or March - or whether it is happy to leave
them as the economy is showing some tentative signs of life.