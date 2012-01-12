* Spanish bonds well-bid before auction
* A good auction not seen as enough to restore long-term
confidence
* ECB seen holding fire on any further monetary easing
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Jan 12 Spanish and Italian
government yields fell sharply on Thursday as investors expected
Spain's first auction of 2012 to be well received but that was
not seen as enough to restore investor confidence on the country
over the long-term.
Bunds fell after hitting a two-month high in the previous
session, also ahead of a European Central Bank meeting. The bank
was expected hold fire on any further monetary easing.
Spain's Treasury will auction a new three-year benchmark
bond and reopen two bonds each maturing in 2016, in a sale
expected to attract support from domestic banks flush with ECB
cash.
"It feels like it's set up to be a reasonable
auction," the trader said. "We are interested in how the Spanish
auction goes but I don't think it's the be-all and end-all of
market sentiment today."
"The risk of a credit event in Greece is probably more
important."
Banks and investment funds have been negotiating with Athens
for months on a bond swap scheme -- central to a second bailout
to avoid a Greek default -- but senior European bankers said on
Wednesday talks about private sector creditors paying for part
of a second Greek bailout are going badly.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields fell
7.7 basis points to 5.28 percent, while Italian government bond
yields were 24 bps lower at 6.79 percent.
Bond prices typically fall ahead of an auction as dealers
clear space on their books for the influx of new debt. But
Spanish bonds have seen a rally in recent days, covering
previously held short-positions.
SHORT-TERM RELIEF
Italy will also venture into markets with short-term bills
before embarking on this year's massive campaign of bond
issuance at an auction on Friday.
Successful Italian and Spanish auctions would only
provide the market with temporary relief, said Rainer
Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbak.
"There are just too many obstacles out there,(people are)
waiting for the Greek debt swap, waiting for rating verdicts,"
he said.
Still, he said Spanish bonds were looking
vulnerable after their recent gains.
"We get a bit more cautious at these levels for the Spanish
bond market, yields have fallen quite a bit," he said. "We would
prefer Belgium and Italy over Spain, as Spain has seen a bit too
much outperformance of late, so we see a risk that this might
reverse."
Spanish bonds underperformed Italian debt on Thursday.
The German Bund future was down 13 ticks on the day
at 139.22, having hit a two-month high within sight of the
record 139.58 level in the previous session.
The ECB is widely expected to keep interest rates
steady at 1.0 percent later this session, after two consecutive
rate reductions and a slew of other measures in recent months.
Investors will look to ECB President Mario Draghi's news
conference to gauge the bank's outlook on the economy and the
crisis..
Markets are looking for any sign the ECB could steer rates
into uncharted territory in coming months -- most analysts
expect a cut in February or March -- or whether it is happy to
leave them as the economy is showing some tentative signs of
life.