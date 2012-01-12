* Spain sell double targeted amount at bond auction

* Yields halve at Italian T-bill sale

* Auctions seen encouraging, not enough to restore confidence

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Jan 12 Spanish and Italian government bond yields fell sharply on Thursday after strongly bid debt auctions in the two countries at the frontline of the debt crisis made for an encouraging start to their hefty 2012 funding programmes.

Spain sold double the targeted amount at its auction of a new three-year bond and two existing bonds maturing in 2016, while yields halved at an Italian T-bill sale..

The auctions had been expected to benefit from support from domestic banks flush with cash after the European Central Bank injected nearly half a trillion euros into the system in December.

The market faces another test of market sentiment at an Italian bond auction on Friday.

The yield differential between Spanish 10-year bonds and German benchmarks stood at 330 basis points, about 11 tighter than just before the auction.

Another solid sale could fuel further tightening in the spreadbetween lower-rated countries' bonds and German debt. But solid auction results would not be enough decisively to restore investor confidence in Spain and Italy's ability to raise long-term funding, analysts said.

"(The ECB has)done something which has been effective, in terms of the three-year LTRO, all of this is definitely being helped by that. But, as I am sure Mr. Draghi (ECB President Mario Draghi) is going to say today, the need to ratify and implement everything that has been agreed at the euro zone level is as acute as it was last year," Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities, said.

"No one should be feeling in any way, shape, or form complacent."

The ECB is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold at 1 percent when it announces its rate decision at 1245 GMT but markets will watch Draghi's press conference to gauge the bank's outlook on the economy and crisis.

Benchmark Spanish 10-year yields fell 13 basis points to 5.23 percent, while their Italian counterparts slid 35 bps to 6.68 percent.

The fall in yields was more pronounced in the short-end of the curve with two-year Spanish and Italian government bond yields shedding 25 bps and 49 bps respectively.

ITALY OUTPERFORMANCE

Spanish bonds underperformed other lower-rated debt, in particularly Italy's, as the auction results raised expectations for a successful Italian sale on Friday.

The Italian/Spanish 10-year government bond yield hit its tightest level in a month..

"Italian paper is (benefiting) from the good Spanish auction and the one-year BOT auction in Italy was also a strong result," a trader said.

"Maybe the Italians decided to follow in the Spanish footsteps in terms of market action, because basically Spanish banks and domestic accounts have been buying three-year paper like crazy for the next LTRO (long-term refinancing operation)."

The ECB will conduct another three-year tender in February. Successful Italian and Spanish auctions would only provide the market with temporary relief, said Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank.

"There are just too many obstacles out there,(people are) waiting for the Greek debt swap, waiting for rating verdicts," he said. "We would prefer Belgium and Italy over Spain, as Spain has seen a bit too much outperformance of late, so we see a risk that this might reverse." Ten-year Belgian government bond yields were 21 bps lower at 4.12 percent, while French and Austrian 10-year yields also fell. The German Bund future hit a session-low of 138.95 after the sale, down 40 ticks on the day.

Investors will watch the ECB for any sign it could steer rates into uncharted territory in coming months, with most analysts expecting a cut in February or March.