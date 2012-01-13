* Italian auction seen well-bid in line with Spanish sale

* Periphery spreads to tighten, but obstacles ahead

* Speculation about Greek deal, rating downgrades weighs

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Jan 13 Italian bond yields fell on Friday before a debt auction expected to meet solid demand, but appetite for high-yielding euro zone paper remained fragile as worries about the Greek bailout lingered.

The Italian sale comes a day after Spain sold double its targeted amount in an auction of three- and four-year bonds, with yields falling significantly from previous sales, following a massive injection of European Central Bank liquidity late last year.

This boosted hopes that Spain and Italy, the two countries most exposed to an escalation of the euro zone debt crisis, could muddle through a very busy refinancing schedule in the first quarter, especially since the ECB plans another three-year liquidity cash injection (LTRO) in late February.

"It wouldn't surprise me if peripherals continue to do well, especially with another three-year LTRO coming up in February," said Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Bloxham Stockbrokers, who expects Italy's sale of 2014 and 2018 bonds to be strongly bid.

"But the critical point is the end of the month to see what the policymakers come up with to improve sentiment further. The sentiment is still fragile. It has been encouraged by the actions of the ECB, but politicians have to deliver as well."

Traders said short-term sentiment also depended on knife-edge talks over a debt swap for Greece's private sector bondholders.

Italian 10-year bond yields fell 16 basis points on the day to 6.497 percent, narrowing the spread over benchmark German Bunds to 464 basis points. Two-year yields fell 36 bps to 4.02 percent.

The outperformance of the shorter-dated bonds over longer-term debt could be justified by appetite for investing the cheap ECB three-year loans in higher-yielding government debt of similar or shorter maturities.

But short-term paper is also less costly than longer-dated bonds to use as collateral for ECB loans.

If the need for collateral is the reason behind the improved demand for peripheral debt, then it only highlights the extent to which the crisis has affected the banks and points to the temporary nature of the rally, analysts say.

In a scenario in which the rally is driven mainly by technical requirements, "at some point there will be no more incentives or reasons to buy and we will start to see the negative news again," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, rate strategist at Lloyds Bank.

DIFFERENT RALLIES, DIFFERENT INVESTORS

The rally in Italian, Spanish and other markets did not take much of the shine off German Bunds, with 10-year yields just some 20 basis points above the record low of 1.637 percent. Bund futures were up 14 ticks at 139.30.

That is because the peripheral rally is driven mainly by domestic banks, while the wider pool of international investors remains concerned about a possible worsening of the debt crisis and therefore keep their cash in instruments perceived as safe, traders said.

"(The rally) looks artificial. It will continue as long as they (banks) will continue to get money from the ECB," Georgolopoulos said.

"If there's no LTRO after February and nothing happens on the Merkel-Sarkozy front the market will start again to look at individual countries and what they have done in the past three months. Spreads will widen again."

One Greek daily said, without quoting any sources, the Greek government will submit a law to parliament by Monday that could force reluctant creditors to sign up to a bond swap. Three senior euro zone sources told Reuters on Thursday that Athens was considering such a move.