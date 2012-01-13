* Italian auction seen well-bid in line with Spanish sale
* Periphery spreads to tighten, but obstacles ahead
* Speculation about Greek deal, rating downgrades weighs
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Jan 13 Italian bond yields fell on
Friday before a debt auction expected to meet solid demand, but
appetite for high-yielding euro zone paper remained fragile as
worries about the Greek bailout lingered.
The Italian sale comes a day after Spain sold double its
targeted amount in an auction of three- and four-year bonds,
with yields falling significantly from previous sales, following
a massive injection of European Central Bank liquidity late last
year.
This boosted hopes that Spain and Italy, the two countries
most exposed to an escalation of the euro zone debt crisis,
could muddle through a very busy refinancing schedule in the
first quarter, especially since the ECB plans another three-year
liquidity cash injection (LTRO) in late February.
"It wouldn't surprise me if peripherals continue to do well,
especially with another three-year LTRO coming up in February,"
said Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Bloxham Stockbrokers, who
expects Italy's sale of 2014 and 2018 bonds to be strongly bid.
"But the critical point is the end of the month to see what
the policymakers come up with to improve sentiment further. The
sentiment is still fragile. It has been encouraged by the
actions of the ECB, but politicians have to deliver as well."
Traders said short-term sentiment also depended on
knife-edge talks over a debt swap for Greece's private sector
bondholders.
Italian 10-year bond yields fell 16 basis
points on the day to 6.497 percent, narrowing the spread over
benchmark German Bunds to 464 basis points. Two-year yields
fell 36 bps to 4.02 percent.
The outperformance of the shorter-dated bonds over
longer-term debt could be justified by appetite for investing
the cheap ECB three-year loans in higher-yielding government
debt of similar or shorter maturities.
But short-term paper is also less costly than longer-dated
bonds to use as collateral for ECB loans.
If the need for collateral is the reason behind the improved
demand for peripheral debt, then it only highlights the extent
to which the crisis has affected the banks and points to the
temporary nature of the rally, analysts say.
In a scenario in which the rally is driven mainly by
technical requirements, "at some point there will be no more
incentives or reasons to buy and we will start to see the
negative news again," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, rate
strategist at Lloyds Bank.
DIFFERENT RALLIES, DIFFERENT INVESTORS
The rally in Italian, Spanish and other markets did not take
much of the shine off German Bunds, with 10-year yields just
some 20 basis points above the record low of 1.637 percent. Bund
futures were up 14 ticks at 139.30.
That is because the peripheral rally is driven mainly by
domestic banks, while the wider pool of international investors
remains concerned about a possible worsening of the debt crisis
and therefore keep their cash in instruments perceived as safe,
traders said.
"(The rally) looks artificial. It will continue as long as
they (banks) will continue to get money from the ECB,"
Georgolopoulos said.
"If there's no LTRO after February and nothing happens on
the Merkel-Sarkozy front the market will start again to look at
individual countries and what they have done in the past three
months. Spreads will widen again."
One Greek daily said, without quoting any sources, the Greek
government will submit a law to parliament by Monday that could
force reluctant creditors to sign up to a bond swap. Three
senior euro zone sources told Reuters on Thursday that Athens
was considering such a move.