* Italian auction poor compared to Spain's

* Periphery yields rise in response, Bunds hit record high

* Risk of messy Greek default, slow policymaking to weigh

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Jan 13 German Bund futures hit record highs, while Italian bond yields bounced off session lows on Friday after a weaker than expected Italian auction signalled the rally in lower-rated euro zone debt may be overdone.

Italy sold its maximum targeted amount at lower yields, but overall the auction failed to match the success of a Spanish sale on Thursday, at which double the planned amount of bonds were snapped up.

This discrepancy reminded investors that the euro zone crisis could still worsen despite the European Central Bank's massive liquidity injections and that Italy may not come through a busy first-quarter refinancing schedule as smoothly as seemed possible after the Spanish auction.

"This should help bring expectations back to earth," Credit Agricole interest rate strategist Peter Chatwell said.

Italian two-year bond yields, which have halved since late November on the back of increased demand from domestic investors, were last down 14 basis points on the day at 4.24 percent, but way off session lows of 3.98 percent.

Bund futures rallied to a record high of 139.86. German debt has held firm during this week's peripheral debt rally, with investors outside Spain and Italy still concerned about a potential escalation of the crisis.

The euro zone runs the risk of an unruly Greek default, lacks a credible and committed backstop in case selling pressures in peripheral debt markets intensify and has no unified fiscal policy.

"While all the auctions in the euro zone have been battle victories, the war is a long way from being resolved ... and as such these euro area auctions will continue to present themselves as market risk events for a very protracted period," Monument Securities strategist Marc Ostwald said.

ARTIFICIAL

Short-dated bonds have outperformed longer-term debt in recent weeks, possibly reflecting appetite for investing the nearly half-a-trillion euros in cheap ECB three-year loans (LTROs) in government debt of similar or shorter maturities.

Italian two-year yields have outperformed the 10-year sector by 300 basis points since late November. In Spain, the 2/10-year yield spread widened by more than 150 bps. In Germany, two-year Schatz yields have hit record lows on a daily basis and T-bills deliver negative returns.

But short-term paper is also less costly than longer-dated bonds to use as collateral for ECB loans.

If the need for collateral is behind the improved demand for peripheral debt, it highlights the extent to which the crisis has affected the banks and points to the temporary nature of the rally, analysts say.

"(The rally) looks artificial. It will continue as long as they (banks) will continue to get money from the ECB," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, rate strategist at Lloyds Bank. .

"If there's no LTRO after February and nothing happens on the Merkel-Sarkozy front the market will start again to look at individual countries and what they have done in the past three months. Spreads will widen again."

The Italian auction, at which the results for six-year bonds were disappointing, underscored the fact that demand for peripheral debt longer than three years was likely to be limited in the near term, Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire said.

"A more mixed case for peripherals is emerging with what bullish bias that remains being front-end focused, pointing to peripheral curve steepening while arguably not unduly challenging the case for core flattening as investors adopt a more cautious approach to any LTRO-inspired risk-on move," McGuire said.