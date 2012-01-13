* Italian yields rise, Bund futures jump to record high
LONDON, Jan 13 Yields on Italian and
French debt jumped on Friday after sources said that an
anticipated wave of downgrades from Standard and Poor's was due
later in the day, sending safe-haven German bond futures to a
record high.
Senior euro zone sources said several sovereign ratings
would be cut by Standard and Poor's, following through on a
warning shot issued in December. One source said Germany and the
Netherlands would retain their triple-A status.
That compounded negative market sentiment sparked by a sale
of Italian bonds earlier in the day which failed to live up to
high expectations set by a strong Spanish auction on Thursday.
Italian 10-year yields rose by as much as 17
basis points to 6.82 percent, reversing some of the large
outperformance seen over the course of the week.
French, Spanish and Belgian debt - all also at risk of a
downgrade - underperformed German Bunds, widening 10-year yield
spreads by 15 to 25 basis points.
"Yes, this S&P move has been well-flagged... but this just
illustrates how fragile the markets are, and the fact that the
strength we've seen this week might be more down to ECB action
than any underlying return of confidence," said Elizabeth
Afseth, analyst at Evolution Securities.
Later, the European Central Bank was seen buying Italian
bonds and bringing yields off their highs.
The German Bund future, which benefits from flight
to quality flows in uncertain times, broke above the 140 barrier
for the first time, rising by more than a full point to set a
record high at 140.23.
Traders said that if the downgrades did materialise, yield
spreads could be set to widen further on Monday.
"You can argue it's in the price, but is it? If France gets
a one-notch cut and a negative outlook, and a few others get cut
then you've got collateral issues," a trader said. "I don't
think 'buy the rumour, sell the fact' is the right trade on this
one. There are bigger implications."
Greece's fraught negotiations with bondholders over the
extent of private sector losses looked to have collapsed,
heightening the risk that the sovereign defaults and lending
further support to safe, liquid assets.
Greek bond markets remain largely frozen, but 10-year bonds
were quoted at around 22 percent of face value.
BACK TO EARTH WITH A BUMP
Earlier, Italy sold its maximum targeted amount at lower
yields, but overall the auction failed to match the success of a
Spanish sale on Thursday at which double the planned amount of
bonds were snapped up.
This discrepancy reminded investors that the euro zone
crisis could still worsen despite the ECB's massive liquidity
injections and that Italy may not come through a busy
first-quarter refinancing schedule as smoothly as seemed
possible after the Spanish auction.
"This should help bring expectations back to earth," Credit
Agricole interest rate strategist Peter Chatwell said.
Italy takes a break from supply next week shifting the focus
back to Spain which faces the more difficult task of selling
longer-dated bonds at auction on Jan. 19.
It announced sales of 2016, 2019 and 2022 bonds, all of
which carry a maturity beyond the expiration of ECB loans and
should therefore test the extent of real investor demand for
Spanish debt.