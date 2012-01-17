Italy - Factors to watch on June 13
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
LONDON Jan 17 The German Bund future opened lower on Tuesday as index futures pointed to a higher open in European stock markets but safe-haven debt should remain underpinned by concerns over a possible Greek default.
A downgrade to the ratings of the euro zone bailout fund was widely anticipated. But it serves another blow to the crisis-fighting mechanism at a time when the crisis could deteriorate further, should a deadlock over Greek debt swap negotiations not be overcome.
Spain and Belgium's sales of treasury bills were expected to attract demand against a backdrop of ample European Central Bank liquidity in the financial system.
"They should go alright in the current environment," a trader said, but he added that the Spanish one could not necessarily be seen as a precursor to Thursday's bond sale.
"It's only a matter of time before periphery goes wrong again."
The German Bund future fell 29 ticks to 139.57. European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Tuesday as Chinese growth data was slightly better than expected..
After Greece's talks with creditors broke down on Friday, the country is under growing pressure to secure a last-ditch agreement with its private creditors to accept voluntary losses on their holdings of Greek bonds.
Later in the week, Spain will face a tougher test of investor appetite when it issues bonds with maturities longer than the ECB loans that eased the way for Spain and Italy to issue shorter-dated paper last week.
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, JUNE 13 ** BERLIN - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble speaks on global economy and financial markets. ** BERLIN - Bundesbank President Weidmann speaks in Berlin. ** HELSINKI - ECB council member, Bank of Finland Governor Erkki Liikanen to speak on monetary policy and Finnish economy