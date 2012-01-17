* Slightly better than expected Chinese growth data boosts stocks

* Bund falls but losses seen limited on Greek default fears

* Spain, Belgium, Greece and EFSF issue bills

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Jan 17 Bund futures eased on Tuesday as slightly better than expected Chinese data fueled appetite for riskier global stocks, but losses were limited by ongoing fears of a Greek debt default.

European shares rose to a five-month high on Tuesday as China's fourth-quarter year-on-year growth of 8.9 percent was slightly stronger than the 8.7 percent economists polled by Reuters had predicted, though it was the weakest growth rate in 2-1/2 years.

The data buoyed Asian shares and led to a higher opening for European equities.

"There are some fears that the Chinese economy could have a bumpy landing but this suggests that it's more likely to be a soft rather than a hard landing and that's provided a bit of a relief for Asian equities. In turn, core government bonds have sold off and Bunds and Treasuries are modestly lower," Nick Stamenkovic bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets said.

Ten-year German government bond yields were up 1.8 basis points to 1.79 percent.

The German Bund future fell 10 ticks on the day to 139.76 -- still not far from a record high hit last week at 140.23.

Spain and Belgium's sales of Treasury bills were expected to attract demand against a backdrop of ample European Central Bank liquidity in the financial system.

"They should go alright in the current environment," a trader said, but he added the Spanish one could not necessarily be seen as a precursor to Thursday's bond sale.

"It's only a matter of time before (the) periphery goes wrong again."

Against a more favourable backdop for riskier assets, Spanish bonds were higher on the day, with 10-year yields 2.4 basis points lower at 5.14 percent. Italian yields were at 6.52 percent.

Later in the week, Spain will face a tougher test of investor appetite when it issues bonds with maturities longer than the ECB loans that eased the way for Spain and Italy to issue shorter-dated paper last week.

EFSF

Dealers broadly shrugged off a widely expected Standard and Poor's downgrade to the rating of the euro zone bailout fund.

But the move deals another set-back for the crisis-fighting mechanism at a time when a deadlock over the Greek debt swap negotiations could see the situation deteriorate further.

After Greece's talks with creditors broke down on Friday, the country is under growing pressure to secure a last-ditch agreement with its private creditors to accept voluntary losses on their holdings of Greek bonds.

The 10-year yield spread between bonds issued by the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund and those of German debt widened 4 basis points to 144 bps.

Market players will also gauge demand for EFSF treasury bills later this session. Greece also sells short-dated paper.