* German sentiment data weigh on Bunds

* Losses seen limited on Greek default fears

* Yields fall at a sale of Spanish T-bills

By Marius Zaharia and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Jan 17 German Bund futures fell on Tuesday after a round of better than expected economic data and a well-bid Spanish short-term auction, but concerns over a Greek debt default and longer-term supply tests in the periphery may limit losses.

Spain passed its first test of sentiment since the country's two-notch downgrade with an auction of short-term bills, but analysts warned against taking the results as a signal for how a more important sale of longer-dated bonds will go on Thursday.

Short-term bonds have rallied across the euro zone in recent weeks, supported by the European Central Bank's massive three-year cash injection last year, but the outlook is expected to be trickier for paper dated beyond the scope of ECB loans.

"You borrow cash cheaply and buy (short-term government debt), this will continue after the next LTRO (long-term refinancing operation) as well," one trader said.

For bonds longer than three-years to find similar demand the ECB would probably have to signal a willingness to step up purchases of Italian and Spanish bonds, he added.

Bund futures were last 13 ticks lower on the day a 139.73, having fallen as low as 139.24 after the German analyst and investor survey showed and business sentiment in January rose by the largest amount ever recorded.

Traders say losses should be limited though, due to risks surrounding Greek debt swap negotiations, which are fuelling bids on assets perceived as safe, such as Bunds.

Greece's talks with creditors on the deal -- which is seen as key to avoid a messy default which would rock the euro zone -- broke down on Friday and have been suspended until Wednesday.

The technical outlook for Bunds also looked bullish, with the March futures contract seen likely to hit record highs.

Dealers broadly shrugged off a widely-expected Standard and Poor's downgrade of its rating for the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund late on Monday. The fund's 1.501 billion euros sale of new six-month bills on Tuesday saw a bid to cover ratio of 3.1.

The 10-year yield spread between bonds issued by the EFSF and those of German debt widened 3 basis points on the day to 143 bps.

SPANISH SALE

Two-year Spanish yields continued their falling trend with a 6 basis points dip to 3.09 percent, having halved since late-November when the ECB announced plans to hold three-year unlimited cash tenders.

Ten-year yields, however, were flat at 5.16 percent, a reflection of how much harder it will be for the Treasury to sell bonds of much longer durations than the ECB money on Thursday. In late November they were trading above 6.5 percent, only a few basis points higher than the two-year bonds.

"The institutions that have been most helped at least directly by the three-year LTRO have been the banks and it's typically banks that hold bills," Investec chief economist Philip Shaw said.

"With longer-term paper, you get a much wider range of institutions that hold the paper so there is still a question mark over the success of any longer-term supply in the euro zone, obviously including Thursday's Spanish auction." France and Germany also sell bonds later this week.