* Bunds rise as Greece resumes tough restructuring talks

* Bumper demand at German 2-year auction underscores tension

* Portugal seen as next at risk, sentiment bellwether

By William James

LONDON, Jan 18 Strong demand for ultra-low yielding German government debt on Wednesday underlined the high tension in markets as Greece resumed vital debt negotiations.

Greece's last-ditch efforts to seal a deal with bondholders -- needed to reduce its debt and secure vital aid funding -- kept Bund futures near record highs as fear grew that failure could push the country into a disorderly default.

Talks between private sector creditors and officials resume on Wednesday in an effort to break the deadlock over how big a loss investors are willing to take on their loans to Greece.

"Everything is about Greece today... over the next three days these negotiations will drive the market," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.

Traders cited media reports that the International Monetary Fumnd was proposing to increase its lending resources by $1 trillion for a brief boost in risk appetite, sending Bunds to a session low and prompting a dip in Italian and Spanish yields.

"The market seemed to react favourably but as we have seen with so many summits and headlines before, the initial euphoria might calm down quite quickly," said Michael Leister, strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt.

IMF sources later said the Fund estimated it would need $500 billion to lend to emmber countries with $100 billion as a "protection buffer".

Bund futures rebounded from a low of 139.38 to stand 5 ticks up on the day at 139.73, within sight of the record-high 140.23 set last week.

A sale of two-year German debt underscored the cautious investor tone, meeting above-average demand despite offering an average yield of just 0.17 percent.

"It is confirming that there is an interest in the safety of the German bonds no matter what the level of yield is," Alessandro Giansanti, rate strategist at ING said.

"The fact that there is a lot of uncertainty first of all on what is going on with the debt exchange in Greece is fuelling safety bids."

The two-year German yield was flat at 0.18 percent, within a few basis points of the record low around 0.14 percent.

PORTUGUESE BELLWETHER

At the other end of the euro zone credit spectrum, Portugal issued short-term treasury bills at mostly lower yields in a sale which, as expected, drew solid demand from local investors.

However, more risky long-term Portuguese bonds have come under heavy pressure since Standard & Poor's cut the sovereign's credit rating to 'junk' on Friday, forcing some index-tracking investors to sell.

Portuguese 10-year bond yields were slightly higher on the day at 14.50 percent, 12.72 percentage points above those on the equivalent German debt.

The performance of Portugal's bonds is seen as an important benchmark of whether markets believe a writedown on Greek debt is a one-off, as policymakers have been at pains to stress, or a template for other euro zone stragglers.

"There are now broader concerns over whether Portugal will eventually need haircuts to be applied on its debt," Rabobank strategists said in a note.

"As a minimum it would currently appear extremely unlikely that Portugal will be able to return to the bond markets in 2013, as was originally envisaged."