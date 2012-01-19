LONDON Jan 19 Spanish government bond yields rose in the wake of a debt auction on Thursday, pushing the spread over German Bunds wider.

The 10-year Spanish/German yield spread widened 9 basis points to 347 basis points. Outright 10-year Spanish yields were 9 bps higher at 5.28 percent.

"The initial market reaction is negative, as the auction tails are a bit bigger than average and the average levels slightly cheaper than would be expected," said Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell.

"However, I expect this to turn around over the course of the session as the fact is this is another auction which exceeds the target amount."

Spain sold 6.6 billion euros of government bonds, more than the 4.5 billion euro target.