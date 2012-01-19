LONDON Jan 19 Spanish government bond
yields rose in the wake of a debt auction on Thursday, pushing
the spread over German Bunds wider.
The 10-year Spanish/German yield spread widened 9 basis
points to 347 basis points. Outright 10-year Spanish yields
were 9 bps higher at 5.28 percent.
"The initial market reaction is negative, as the auction
tails are a bit bigger than average and the average levels
slightly cheaper than would be expected," said Credit Agricole
rate strategist Peter Chatwell.
"However, I expect this to turn around over the course of
the session as the fact is this is another auction which exceeds
the target amount."
Spain sold 6.6 billion euros of government bonds, more than
the 4.5 billion euro target.