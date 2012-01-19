* Spain sells larger-than-expectd 6.6 bln euros of bonds
* Flood of issuance weighs on market, yields rise
* Greek uncertainty keeps Bunds near record highs
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Jan 19 Spanish bond yields rose on
Thursday as the market tried to digest a larger-than-expected
debt auction which left the sovereign well ahead of its issuance
schedule for the year.
Spain sold 6.6 billion euros of bonds against a target
amount of 4.5 billion after selling double the
intended amount at a sale last week.
With even the longer-dated 10-year paper on offer drawing
solid demand hopes were raised that the European Central Bank's
longer-term liquidity provision was helping to ease funding
pressures on peripheral issuers.
But secondary market yields rose, pushing the spread over
German Bunds around 8 basis points wider on the day to 348 basis
points as the market struggled to accommodate the large amount
of new paper.
"This puts them well ahead of their funding plan, this puts
them in a comfortable position," said DZ Bank rate strategist
Michael Leister.
"It leaves the impression that they don't have the most
positive market outlooks because otherwise they wouldn't be so
eager to sell that much paper at the moment."
Spain has now completed a fifth of its targeted 2012
funding.
"They made a mistake this morning and left the market long
after the auction, the management of these recent auctions has
been pretty poor," said one trader.
"They had better be confident they can hold these kind of
bids from the domestics because the primary dealers are getting
(hit)."
France also found solid demand at an auction of
shorter-dated debt, the first since Standard & Poor's stripped
the country of its triple-A rating.
The ECB's near half trillion euro injection of three-year
funds has bolstered demand for shorter-dated euro zone debt, and
analysts said it was positive to see the demand spreading to the
longer-end of the Spanish curve.
Bunds meanwhile, remained broadly supported near record
highs with Greek debt talks, critical to avoid a disorderly
default, dragging on.
Greece meets its private creditors for a second day after
the talks hit an impasse last week. It is crucial an agreement
is reached within days to pave the way for Athens to receive
further aid in time to redeem a 14.5 billion euro bond in March.
Portuguese bonds have come under pressure since the country
lost its last investment grade credit rating on Friday and with
fears that any Greek deal could be used as a blueprint for
Portugal despite officials saying Greece was a unique case.
The spread of 10-year Portuguese bonds over German Bunds
briefly touched a euro-era high of 1,293 basis points in early
trade as yields rose more than 10 bps.
March Bund futures were 29 ticks lower at 139.58
with benchmark 10-year yields 2 bps higher at
1.808 percent.
"Bunds trade as if the market is short of decent quality
assets," a trader said. "Therefore any blow-up and they are
susceptible to quite a decent squeeze even at these levels."
Austria is also in the market with a syndicated 10-year deal
. Books have also opened on a 50-year deal,
according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.