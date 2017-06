LONDON Jan 19 German Bund futures extended losses on Thursday after data showed new U.S. applications for unemployment benefits dropped to a near four-year low last week.

The German Bund future hit a session low of 139.33, down 54 ticks on the day. U.S. T-notes were 17/64 lower at 131.

"It's Treasury-led after the (jobless) claims (data)," a trader said.