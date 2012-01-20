* Bunds extend previous day's fall as Greece races to seal
deal
* Signs Greece could reach debt swap deal sap support
equities
* Peripheral euro zone sovereign debt outperform Bunds
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Jan 20 Bund futures fell to near
1-1/2 week lows on Friday, as signs Greece could be nearing a
vital deal with its private bondholders needed to avoid a messy
default sapped demand for debt seen as a safe-haven.
Greece is running out of time as it needs to seal an
agreement with its private creditors in coming days to pave the
way for a fresh injection of international aid before 14.5
billion euros of bond redemptions fall due on March 20.
Investors were cautious as they looked for firm news out of
Greece, with a rally in European equities running out of steam
and limiting further falls in Bunds.
"There are encouraging signs the Greek PSI (private sector
involvement) deal may be achieved soon, possibly even today and
that's likely to keep bunds on the defensive," said Nick
Stamenkovic, a rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
"It will cause some relief in the markets but there are
still problems ahead for Greece...but the fiscal metrics in
Greece are horrible the growth picture is pretty dire."
The Bund future fell as much as 42 ticks down on
the day to 138.54. Stop-loss selling orders triggered around
138.85 spurred the move down, some traders said. The contract
was last 22 ticks down at 138.74.
Cash 10-year Bund yields were up almost a basis point at
1.88 percent, with strategists seeing it rising to
2 percent in the near-term if Greece seals a deal with its
pivate creditors.
"We ... see risks for a setback in Bund yields in an
environment of ample liquidity, rising risk appetite and
recovering economic sentiment," Commerzbank strategists said in
a note.
"We hence prefer tactical Bund shorts, looking for 10y
yields to trade back up toward 2 percent, as the trading range
established at the end of last week, has been broken to the
downside."
Improved U.S. economic data and bank earnings as well as
solid auctions on Thursday from Spain which eased concerns for
now about one of the bloc's biggest economies' ability to
finance itself underpinned appetite for riskier assets.
Spanish bond yields, slipped three basis
points to 5.24 percent, slightly outperforming German Bunds
after a robust auction which saw it achieve 20 percent of its
planned issuance this year.
Other peripheral euro zone bonds held largely steady, with
the cost of insuring Italian, Spanish, French and Austrian debt
falling.