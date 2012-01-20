GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks shake off U.S. tech slump, loonie jumps on rate hike prospect
* Asia ex-Japan up 0.1 pct; Nikkei slips as yen retains gains
LONDON Jan 20 German Bund futures extended losses on Friday, falling to their lowest levels in nearly 2-1/2 weeks with European equities seen pushing higher on signs Greece may be nearing a deal with private bondholders needed to avoid a messy default.
"It looks like they are going to push some sort of Greek deal through but whether that's the end of it I'm not convinced," one trader said.
Bund futures fell as much as 42 ticks on the day to 138.54. "Stops were triggered around 138.85 all the way down to 138.50," another trader said.
June 13 Australian television station Ten Network Holdings Ltd said two high profile backers, including News Corp co-chairman Lachlan Murdoch, have informed it they won't extend their support for the company's loan facility after 2017.