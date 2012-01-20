LONDON Jan 20 German Bund futures reversed losses on Friday in thin trade, with investors reluctant to take on risky positions before the weekend as Greece's talks with private creditors over a vital debt swap deal were still inconclusive.

"The sell-off yesterday was a litte bit overdone ... and there's a bit of buying coming into Bunds -- small buying out of Asia, a bit of central bank and real money but nothing big," a trader said.

Bund futures were last 2 ticks higher on the day at 138.98, with benchmark 10-year German yields down 1 basis point at 1.85 percent.