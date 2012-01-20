* Bunds extend previous day's fall as Greece races to seal
deal
* Signs Greece could reach debt swap deal sap support
equities
* Peripheral euro zone sovereign debt outperform Bunds
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Jan 20 German Bunds fell to two
week lows on Friday, as signs Greece could be nearing a deal
with its private bondholders that is vital to avoid a messy
default sapped demand for debt seen as a safe haven.
Greece is running out of time to seal an agreement with its
private creditors that would pave the way for a fresh injection
of international aid before 14.5 billion euros of bond
redemptions it cannot otherwise afford fall due on March 20.
Trade was volatile, with investors nervous as they looked
for firm news out of Greece, although a halt to this week's
rally in European equities helped limit the fall in Bunds.
"There are encouraging signs the Greek PSI (private sector
involvement) deal may be achieved soon, possibly even today and
that's likely to keep Bunds on the defensive," said Nick
Stamenkovic, a rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
"It will cause some relief in the markets but there are
still problems ahead for Greece ... the fiscal metrics in Greece
are horrible (and) the growth picture is pretty dire."
The Bund future fell as much as 63 ticks on the day
to 138.33, near levels plumbed on Jan. 6. The contract was last
39 ticks down at 138.57. Stop-loss selling orders triggered
around 138.85 spurred the move down, some traders said.
Cash 10-year Bund yields were up 2.5 basis points at 1.885
percent, with some strategists seeing a rise to 2
percent in the near-term if Greece manages to secure a deal and
ease concern it is heading for an unruly default.
They lagged U.S. Treasuries, with the 10-year T-note
yield premium shrinking by 3 bps to 8 bps.
Some traders and strategists still saw hurdles ahead for the
Hellenic Republic.
"We would argue the continued shrinkage of Greek GDP has the
potential to rapidly erode any advantage the state hopes to gain
from the proposed haircuts. As such, this could well be the
first rather than last restructuring effort," said Rabobank
strategist Richard McGuire.
BUNDS LOOK VULNERABLE
The 10-year Bund yield has risen some 25 basis points from a
record low of 1.637 percent struck on Sept. 23, as the European
Central Bank's cash injection of nearly half a trillion euros of
three-year funds into the banking system has helped demand at
debt auctions by the bloc's struggling sovereigns.
Improved U.S. economic data and bank earnings as well as
Thursday's solid auctions from Spain, which eased concerns about
the ability of one of the bloc's biggest economies to finance
itself, underpinned appetite for riskier assets.
"We ... see risks for a setback in Bund yields in an
environment of ample liquidity, rising risk appetite and
recovering economic sentiment," Commerzbank strategists said in
a note.
"We hence prefer tactical Bund shorts, looking for 10-year
yields to trade back up toward 2 percent, as the trading range
established at the end of last week has been broken to the
downside."
Italian 10-year bond yields were five bps
lower on the day at 6.339 percent, extending the previous day's
gains over benchmark Bunds.
"We see continued buying of non-core markets and it's
basically taking its toll on the Bund market," a trader said.
Spanish and other peripheral euro zone bonds - including
Portuguese debt which has been under pressure from investor
worries that any Greek deal could be used as a blueprint for
Portugal - held largely steady.