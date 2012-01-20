* Bunds extend previous day's fall as Greece races to seal deal

* Signs Greece could reach debt swap deal sap support equities

* Peripheral euro zone sovereign debt outperform Bunds

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Jan 20 German Bunds fell to two week lows on Friday, as signs Greece could be nearing a deal with its private bondholders that is vital to avoid a messy default sapped demand for debt seen as a safe haven.

Greece is running out of time to seal an agreement with its private creditors that would pave the way for a fresh injection of international aid before 14.5 billion euros of bond redemptions it cannot otherwise afford fall due on March 20.

Trade was volatile, with investors nervous as they looked for firm news out of Greece, although a halt to this week's rally in European equities helped limit the fall in Bunds.

"There are encouraging signs the Greek PSI (private sector involvement) deal may be achieved soon, possibly even today and that's likely to keep Bunds on the defensive," said Nick Stamenkovic, a rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

"It will cause some relief in the markets but there are still problems ahead for Greece ... the fiscal metrics in Greece are horrible (and) the growth picture is pretty dire."

The Bund future fell as much as 63 ticks on the day to 138.33, near levels plumbed on Jan. 6. The contract was last 39 ticks down at 138.57. Stop-loss selling orders triggered around 138.85 spurred the move down, some traders said.

Cash 10-year Bund yields were up 2.5 basis points at 1.885 percent, with some strategists seeing a rise to 2 percent in the near-term if Greece manages to secure a deal and ease concern it is heading for an unruly default.

They lagged U.S. Treasuries, with the 10-year T-note yield premium shrinking by 3 bps to 8 bps.

Some traders and strategists still saw hurdles ahead for the Hellenic Republic.

"We would argue the continued shrinkage of Greek GDP has the potential to rapidly erode any advantage the state hopes to gain from the proposed haircuts. As such, this could well be the first rather than last restructuring effort," said Rabobank strategist Richard McGuire.

BUNDS LOOK VULNERABLE

The 10-year Bund yield has risen some 25 basis points from a record low of 1.637 percent struck on Sept. 23, as the European Central Bank's cash injection of nearly half a trillion euros of three-year funds into the banking system has helped demand at debt auctions by the bloc's struggling sovereigns.

Improved U.S. economic data and bank earnings as well as Thursday's solid auctions from Spain, which eased concerns about the ability of one of the bloc's biggest economies to finance itself, underpinned appetite for riskier assets.

"We ... see risks for a setback in Bund yields in an environment of ample liquidity, rising risk appetite and recovering economic sentiment," Commerzbank strategists said in a note.

"We hence prefer tactical Bund shorts, looking for 10-year yields to trade back up toward 2 percent, as the trading range established at the end of last week has been broken to the downside."

Italian 10-year bond yields were five bps lower on the day at 6.339 percent, extending the previous day's gains over benchmark Bunds.

"We see continued buying of non-core markets and it's basically taking its toll on the Bund market," a trader said.

Spanish and other peripheral euro zone bonds - including Portuguese debt which has been under pressure from investor worries that any Greek deal could be used as a blueprint for Portugal - held largely steady.