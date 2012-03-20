LONDON, March 20 German Bund futures slipped at
the open on Tuesday, tracking weaker U.S. Treasuries overnight
after Dallas Federal Reserve President Richard Fisher cooled
expectations of more liquidity injections into the U.S.
financial system.
Fisher is an outspoken hawk who has been critical of the
Fed's last round of asset purchases. He was speaking at a
roundtable discussion in London.
"Treasuries just dribbled off a bit after we went home
yesterday and Bunds are just following suit. We were trying to
recover a bit of ground yesterday and the hawkish comment from
Fisher has turned things around a bit," a trader said.
The June Bund future was eight ticks lower at
135.52 compared with 136.60 at Monday's settlement while 10-year
German yields were broadly steady at 2.05 percent.
The 10-year yield broke last week above 2 percent, the upper
end of a range it had held for most of the year, as upbeat
economic data and a flood of cheap central bank liquidity
boosted riskier assets such as equities.
"The outright market remains vulnerable but Bunds should
pause for breath after 10-year yields have moved above 2 percent
and speculative U.S. Treasury positioning has turned net short,"
Commerzbank strategists said in a note.
"We remain defensive but for now will stick with yesterday's
tactically neutral suggestion."
Spanish bonds were set to continue underperforming Italian
peers after ratings agency Moody's said Spain's fiscal outlook
remained challenging despite recently softened deficit targets
although it said this did not affect the country's A3 bond
rating with negative outlook.