* Spanish yields rise to one-month high on fiscal worries

* Bunds yields driven back below 2 percent by safety bid

* Investors look to PMI data for fresh view on fragile growth

By William James

LONDON, March 21 German Bunds rallied and weaker euro zone debt suffered on Wednesday as mounting worries over Spain's progress towards shoring up its finances prompted investors to return to the shelter of low-risk assets.

The negative outlook on Spain, which has been building since it relaxed budget deficit targets, turned into outright selling with traders citing downbeat comments from Citigroup's chief economist in a Bloomberg interview as a trigger.

Spain's 10-year bond yields rose to a one-month high of 5.40 percent - up by 17 basis points on the day with the potential for further widening if data due on Thursday adds to worries about the country's prospects.

"This has been burning inside Spain for some time... Italy and Belgium both seem more strict in terms of their deficit policy but so far Spain has always missed targets," said Alessandro Giansanti, strategist at ING in Amsterdam.

After a brief respite when Greece escaped a default earlier this month, markets have begun to refocus on the conflicting pressures that euro zone states face to balance growth and austerity.

"We need really short intervals of good news to drive the point home that the euro zone is on the mend and that hasn't really been the case," said Orlando Green, strategist at Credit Agricole in London.

"You've had some stories come up that dent credibility and that can knock what little confidence there is and that is what's happening here."

The wave of risk aversion dragged Italian yields higher on the day, benefiting safe-haven German Bunds which slipped back below two percent for the first time this week.

The flight to quality saw 10-year German yields settle 6.5 bps lower on the day at 1.98 percent, reversing a chunk of the sharp rise seen since last week when investors turned bullish on the U.S. economic outlook.

However, the euro zone is dealing with its own set of growth problems and underlying demand for low risk, liquid assets was evident at a sale of two-year German debt where investors took advantage of the recent rise in yields to buy back in.

"Against the backdrop of the sharp sell-off we've seen at the front end and the receding Greece-related uncertainty it is encouraging," Michael Leister rate strategist at DZ Bank said of the auction results.

"It appears to us that at levels around 30-35 basis points in Schatz yields, investors are willing to put their money back to work again."

U.S. MOMENTUM FADING

A batch of weaker-than-expected U.S. housing data lent weight to the view that the recent burst of optimism over the strength of global growth was fragile, adding to the bid in both Treasury and Bund futures.

The June Bund future was 69 ticks higher at 136.33 by the settlement close, with Thursday's forward-looking economic data from within the euro zone likely to determine the short-term moves in the contract.

Flash PMI estimates from across the euro zone were forecast to show an overall improvement versus February, according to a Reuters poll.

But if the breakdown reveals weakness in the bloc's more vulnerable economies, the flight to low-risk assets could intensify, analysts said.

"We need more indication that we are close to a bottoming and ready to rebound. If we see weaker than expected data on the growth in Spain, that can drive more widening in the spread (over Germany)," ING's Giansanti said.