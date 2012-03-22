LONDON, March 21 German government bond yields nudged lower on Thursday, catching a renewed safe-haven bid as markets refocused on the ability of peripheral euro zone countries to generate growth and meet budget targets.

Benchmark 10-year Bund yields slipped back below 2 percent on Wednesday, which has been the upper end of this year's trading range, as Spanish yields rose to a one-month high.

Spain has increasingly taken the debt crisis spotlight since it relaxed its budget targets earlier this month.

"There's still plenty of trouble ahead for Europe," a trader said. "Yesterday there was only buying of Bunds and selling of everything else all day."

First indications of euro zone services and manufacturing activity in March will be scrutinised for signs of a further slowdown. Forecasts reflect expectations that the pace of contraction will slow slightly from February.

"We could get a lift if there's more signs of a slowdown," the trader added.

June Bund futures were last 2 ticks higher at 136.35 but struggling to hold early gains, with 10-year yields half a basis points lower at 1.98 percent.