* Bunds rally as euro zone growth slows
* 10-year German yields extend falls below 2 percent
* Spanish bond yields rise, more seen
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, March 21 German government bonds rallied
on Thursday on renewed buying of safe-haven assets as a
surprising downturn in the euro zone economy focused investor
attention on the ability of euro zone countries to meet budget
targets.
Business surveys showed the region's economy contracted more
than expected in March, hit by a sharp fall in French and German
factory activity, dashing hope the region may avoid falling into
a new recession.
"Everyone was so focused on Greece and the debt crisis is
still on everyone's mind, but attention is focusing back on to
fundamentals," said DZ Bank rate strategist Michael Leister.
"The PMIs alone don't make for such a big story but they fit
into the bigger picture risk-off theme that we're seeing."
Spanish and Italian 10-year bond yields
were around 9 and 7 basis points higher
respectively.
After a brief respite for financial markets after Greece
dodged default earlier this month, Spain has increasingly taken
the crisis spotlight.
A relaxation of budget targets has rattled investors and
yields on Spanish 10-year bonds have risen more
than 20 basis points this week to stand at 5.50 percent.
Concerns over the banking sector, which is laden with bad
loans and increasing amounts of its sovereigns bonds, are not
helping.
"It's not just Spain, there's also political risks in the
Netherlands and so in the short-term spreads and yields in these
countries have widening potential," Leister said.
That widening is likely to continue until early next month
when the next wave of U.S. employment and manufacturing data is
due, he added. Further signs of a U.S. recovery may take the
shine of safe-haven assets again after triggering last week's
sharp sell-off.
Benchmark 10-year Bund yields fell further
below 2 percent after dipping back below the level, the upper
end of this year's trading range, on Wednesday. They were last 6
bps lower at 1.93 percent.
"There's still plenty of trouble ahead for Europe," a trader
said, adding that for the last two sessions clients had been
buying Bunds and selling "everything else".
June Bund futures were 64 ticks higher at 136.97,
having hit a session high of 137.14.
Societe Generale technical analysts cautioned that although
the bounce from last week's lows around 135.30 was "impressive",
it was too early too conclude the sell-off was over and a rise
to the 137.75 area could trigger further selling.