By Marius Zaharia and Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, March 22 German government bonds rallied on Thursday, recovering half of this month's losses, after an expected downturn in the euro zone economy raised worries about the ability of euro zone countries to meet budget targets.

Bunds rebounded to the mid-point of the sell-off between March 12 and March 16 but now face technical resistance. Some analysts said that was likely to be broken as they expected upcoming euro zone data to remain weak.

Business surveys showed the region's economy contracted more than expected in March, hit by a sharp fall in French and German factory activity, dashing hopes it may avoid falling into a new recession.

"We've seen an increase in risk aversion, the economic data ... was rather disappointing," said Viola Stork, fixed income analyst at Helaba Landesbank Hesse-Thueringen.

"We expect the Ifo (business sentiment) index in Germany to be a bit lower and markets might see this as a further disappointment, which would push yields a bit lower."

June Bund futures were last 76 ticks higher at 137.09, within a whisker of the 50 percent retracement of the recent sell-off at 137.16, which they briefly broke earlier in the session. In cash 10-year yields, that level is around 1.90 percent.

The next target on the upside is 137.61, the 62 percent retracement of the same sell-off, UBS technical strategist Richard Adcock said.

In the United States, weekly jobless claims data showed the economic outlook on the other side of the Atlantic was better than the euro zone's, pushing the yield spread between T-notes and Bunds to its widest since mid-February at 36 basis points.

NO GROWTH, WEAK BUDGETS

Peripheral euro zone countries battling to bring their budgets under control are caught between a rock and a hard place as harsh austerity measures hinder economic expansion.

"Everyone knows you need economic growth to get out of this hole and it's just not forthcoming," said Rabobank rate strategist Lynn Graham-Taylor.

Following a brief respite for financial markets after Greece dodged a chaotic default earlier this month, Spain has increasingly taken the crisis spotlight.

A relaxation of budget targets and concerns over the banking sector, which is laden with bad loans, have rattled investors and yields on Spanish 10-year bonds have risen more than 20 basis points this week, breaking above 5.50 percent.

"It's not just Spain, there are also political risks in the Netherlands, and so in the short-term spreads and yields in these countries have widening potential," said DZ Bank rate strategist Michael Leister, adding the spread widening is likely to continue until early next month when the next wave of U.S. employment and manufacturing data is due.

The Dutch government lost its assured majority in parliament earlier this week, raising concerns about its ability to meet tough fiscal targets. Its finance minister said on Thursday there was little scope for the European Commission to give more time to the country to reduce its budget gap.

Although intraday moves have been small, the 10-year Dutch/German yield spread has widened around 10 basis points since Monday, while the cost of insuring against a default has risen by almost double that.

"There's still plenty of trouble ahead for Europe," a trader said, adding that for the last two sessions clients had been buying Bunds and selling "everything else".