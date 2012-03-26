LONDON, March 26 German Bund futures inched up
at the open on Monday with traders bracing for softer German
business sentiment data after weak manufacturing figures last
week renewed growth worries about Europe's biggest economy.
After a run of positive economic data, weak PMI reports last
week stoked fears the euro zone was sliding into recession,
prompting investors to buy up low risk government debt, driving
the 10-year German yields below 2 percent.
The German Ifo survey is forecast to reveal business morale
was unchanged in March from last month's 109.6, according
to the consensus outcome in a Reuters survey, but traders said
that expectation may have softened after the weak PMI data.
"Psychologically people must be looking for a softer number
as expectations must have been pared back after last week's PMI
numbers...I still think there's a danger Bunds push on a bit," a
trader said.
The Bund future was last two ticks up at 137.41
compared with 137.39 at Friday's settlement while Germany
10-year yields were at 1.877 percent, up half a
basis point.
Spanish government bonds are likely to remain under pressure
on Monday, after the country's centre-right People's Party won a
regional election in Andalucia but did not secure the outright
majority it expected, depriving Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy of
a symbolic boost to help him push through harsh spending cuts.