* Italian, Spanish yields fall on report Germany softening on firewall

* But investors still fret about fiscal reforms, limiting gains

* German Bunds stabilise, technical picture seen bullish

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, March 26 Italian and Spanish bond yields fell on Monday after a news magazine reported Germany may be ready to do a deal to bolster the euro zone's capacity to support troubled sovereign debtors by combining the means of two bailout funds for a limited time.

Spain and Italy outperformed low risk German debt, which fell after an unexpected rise in German business morale, but the gains were seen shortlived on worries about the southern countries' ability to push through unpopular reforms to revive growth.

European Union finance ministers meet on Friday and are expected to discuss how to create a firewall big enough to contain a debt crisis threatening to suck back Italy and Spain.

"If the Germans are prepared to increase the firewall, that clearly is some good news for the periphery after the selloff we saw last week so we're seeing some temporary support of Italy and Spain on the back of that," RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.

"But until we see signs that the fiscal position is taking a turn for the better in Spain and Italian labour reforms are pushed through in parliament, which are crucial to improving the medium term growth prospects, it's difficult to see a sustained decline in yield spreads over Bunds in the near term."

Spanish 10-year yields were last six basis points down on the day at 5.33 percent, shrinking their yield spread over Bunds by seven bps to 346 bps.

The bonds are still vulnerable to a selloff after the country's centre-right People's Party won a regional election in Andalucia but failed to secure the outright majority it had expected. This deprived Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy of a symbolic boost to help him push through harsh spending cuts. [ID:nL6E8EP2QJ

Italian 10-year yields were last five bps lower at 5.01 percent and are expected to remain around that level before auctions of up to 7.5 billion euro of medium to longer term debt on Thursday.

The yields broke above that level last week on worries about political instability as the government of Mario Monti faced resistance from unions over labour reforms, now awaiting approval by the country's parliament.

BUNDS STABILISE

In core euro zone debt markets, German bonds stabilised after falling briefly following an unexpected rise in German business sentiment with traders and strategists saying the technical picture for Bunds remained bullish for now.

The German Ifo survey showed business morale rose in March to 109.8 from last month's 109.6, beating the consensus forecast in a Reuters survey for no change.

Some market participants had been expecting a softer number after weak manufacturing data last week renewed worries the euro zone might be slipping back into recession, driving 10-year German yields.

Bund futures were last seven ticks up at 137.59 while Germany 10-year yields were little changed at 1.872 percent.

"People have covered up a lot of their shorts in the periphery," a trader said.

"I still think there's a danger Bunds push on a bit. It was a good bounce back last week from the 2 percent area and I see 1.75 percent as the low yield on the upside."