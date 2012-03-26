* Italian, Spanish yields fall on report Germany softening
on firewall
* But investors still fret about fiscal reforms, limiting
gains
* German Bunds stabilise, technical picture seen bullish
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, March 26 Italian and Spanish bond yields
fell on Monday after a news magazine reported Germany may be
ready to do a deal to bolster the euro zone's capacity to
support troubled sovereign debtors by combining the means of two
bailout funds for a limited time.
Spain and Italy outperformed low risk German debt, which
fell after an unexpected rise in German business morale, but the
gains were seen shortlived on worries about the southern
countries' ability to push through unpopular reforms to revive
growth.
European Union finance ministers meet on Friday and are
expected to discuss how to create a firewall big enough to
contain a debt crisis threatening to suck back Italy and Spain.
"If the Germans are prepared to increase the firewall, that
clearly is some good news for the periphery after the selloff we
saw last week so we're seeing some temporary support of Italy
and Spain on the back of that," RIA Capital Markets strategist
Nick Stamenkovic said.
"But until we see signs that the fiscal position is taking a
turn for the better in Spain and Italian labour reforms are
pushed through in parliament, which are crucial to improving the
medium term growth prospects, it's difficult to see a sustained
decline in yield spreads over Bunds in the near term."
Spanish 10-year yields were last six basis points down on
the day at 5.33 percent, shrinking their yield
spread over Bunds by seven bps to 346 bps.
The bonds are still vulnerable to a selloff after the
country's centre-right People's Party won a regional election in
Andalucia but failed to secure the outright majority it had
expected. This deprived Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy of a
symbolic boost to help him push through harsh spending cuts.
Italian 10-year yields were last five bps lower at 5.01
percent and are expected to remain around that
level before auctions of up to 7.5 billion euro of medium to
longer term debt on Thursday.
The yields broke above that level last week on worries about
political instability as the government of Mario Monti faced
resistance from unions over labour reforms, now awaiting
approval by the country's parliament.
BUNDS STABILISE
In core euro zone debt markets, German bonds stabilised
after falling briefly following an unexpected rise in German
business sentiment with traders and strategists saying the
technical picture for Bunds remained bullish for now.
The German Ifo survey showed business morale rose in March
to 109.8 from last month's 109.6, beating the consensus
forecast in a Reuters survey for no change.
Some market participants had been expecting a softer number
after weak manufacturing data last week renewed worries the euro
zone might be slipping back into recession, driving 10-year
German yields.
Bund futures were last seven ticks up at 137.59
while Germany 10-year yields were little changed at 1.872
percent.
"People have covered up a lot of their shorts in the
periphery," a trader said.
"I still think there's a danger Bunds push on a bit. It was
a good bounce back last week from the 2 percent area and I see
1.75 percent as the low yield on the upside."