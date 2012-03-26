LONDON, March 26 German Bund futures extended
losses to session lows in thin volumes on Monday after a
magazine report said Germany might be ready to do a deal to
bolster the euro zone's firepower by combining its two bailout
funds for a limited time.
"There is this article circulating about the firepower of
the EFSF and Bunds are leading (U.S. Treasuries) down," a trader
said. "The reason why it's moving the market now is that people
realised this is the main news going into the U.S. (market)
open."
Bund futures fell as much as 45 ticks on the day to
136.94 with German 10-year yields five basis point up at 1.923
percent.