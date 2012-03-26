* Germany reported ready for deal to boost euro zone firepower

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, March 26 Pressure eased on Italian and Spanish bonds on Monday on hopes that Germany may be ready to do a deal to bolster the euro zone's capacity to support troubled sovereign debtors by temporarily combining the firepower of two bailout funds.

Spain and Italy outperformed Bunds, which fell after an unexpected rise in German business morale, but the gains were seen shortlived on worries about the southern European states' ability to push through unpopular reforms to revive growth.

European Union finance ministers meet on Friday and are expected to discuss how to create a firewall big enough to contain a debt crisis threatening to snare back Italy and Spain.

"If the Germans are prepared to increase the firewall, that clearly is some good news for the periphery after the selloff we saw last week, so we're seeing some temporary support of Italy and Spain on the back of that," RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.

"But until we see signs that the fiscal position is taking a turn for the better in Spain and Italian labour reforms are pushed through in parliament, which are crucial to improving the medium-term growth prospects, it's difficult to see a sustained decline in yield spreads over Bunds in the near term."

Spanish 10-year yields were last four basis points down on the day at 5.35 percent, with their yield spread over Bunds shrinking by 10 bps to 342 bps.

The bonds are still vulnerable to a selloff after Spain's centre-right People's Party won a regional election in Andalucia but failed to secure the outright majority it had expected. That deprived Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy of a symbolic boost to help him push through harsh spending cuts.

Italian 10-year yields were last slightly lower at 5.04 percent and are expected to remain around 5 percent as traders push for cheaper prices to make way for auctions of up to 7.5 billion euros of medium to longer-term debt on Thursday.

The yields broke above that level last week on worries about political instability as Mario Monti's government faced resistance from unions over labour reforms, now awaiting approval by parliament.

BUNDS RETREAT

German Bund futures fell as much as 61 ticks on the day to 136.78 in trade made volatile by thin volumes, before recouping some ground to trade at 136.90, while 10-year cash yields were up 5.6 bps at 1.928 percent.

Citi strategists recommended buying Bunds on dips with a target entry of 2 percent in the 10-year yield, which it broke below last week after weak manufacturing data prompted investors to buy low risk government bonds.

"The price action over the last week reinforces our view that the selloff witnessed two weeks ago was not the start of a sustained bear market but rather a move to a new, higher, yield range," they said in a note.

"In our opinion, rate hikes are required for a sustained bear market, but not for trading ranges to move higher."

A rise in the German Ifo survey showed business morale rose in March to 109.8 from last month's 109.6, beating a Reuters forecast for no change, but traders and strategists said the impact on Bunds was fleeting. Investors were more focused on developments in the euro debt crisis.