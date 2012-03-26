* Germany reported ready for deal to boost euro zone
firepower
* Report eases pressure on Spanish, Italian bonds
* But investors still fret on fiscal reforms, limiting gains
* German Bund yields rise, could retest 2 pct in coming days
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, March 26 Pressure eased on Italian and
Spanish bonds on Monday on hopes that Germany may be ready to do
a deal to bolster the euro zone's capacity to support troubled
sovereign debtors by temporarily combining the firepower of two
bailout funds.
Spain and Italy outperformed Bunds, which fell after an
unexpected rise in German business morale, but the gains were
seen shortlived on worries about the southern European states'
ability to push through unpopular reforms to revive growth.
European Union finance ministers meet on Friday and are
expected to discuss how to create a firewall big enough to
contain a debt crisis threatening to snare back Italy and Spain.
"If the Germans are prepared to increase the firewall, that
clearly is some good news for the periphery after the selloff we
saw last week, so we're seeing some temporary support of Italy
and Spain on the back of that," RIA Capital Markets strategist
Nick Stamenkovic said.
"But until we see signs that the fiscal position is taking a
turn for the better in Spain and Italian labour reforms are
pushed through in parliament, which are crucial to improving the
medium-term growth prospects, it's difficult to see a sustained
decline in yield spreads over Bunds in the near term."
Spanish 10-year yields were last four basis points down on
the day at 5.35 percent, with their yield spread
over Bunds shrinking by 10 bps to 342 bps.
The bonds are still vulnerable to a selloff after Spain's
centre-right People's Party won a regional election in Andalucia
but failed to secure the outright majority it had expected.
That deprived Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy of a symbolic boost
to help him push through harsh spending cuts.
Italian 10-year yields were last slightly lower at 5.04
percent and are expected to remain around 5
percent as traders push for cheaper prices to make way for
auctions of up to 7.5 billion euros of medium to longer-term
debt on Thursday.
The yields broke above that level last week on worries about
political instability as Mario Monti's government faced
resistance from unions over labour reforms, now awaiting
approval by parliament.
BUNDS RETREAT
German Bund futures fell as much as 61 ticks on the
day to 136.78 in trade made volatile by thin volumes, before
recouping some ground to trade at 136.90, while 10-year cash
yields were up 5.6 bps at 1.928 percent.
Citi strategists recommended buying Bunds on dips with a
target entry of 2 percent in the 10-year yield, which it broke
below last week after weak manufacturing data prompted investors
to buy low risk government bonds.
"The price action over the last week reinforces our view
that the selloff witnessed two weeks ago was not the start of a
sustained bear market but rather a move to a new, higher, yield
range," they said in a note.
"In our opinion, rate hikes are required for a sustained
bear market, but not for trading ranges to move higher."
A rise in the German Ifo survey showed business morale rose
in March to 109.8 from last month's 109.6, beating a
Reuters forecast for no change, but traders and strategists said
the impact on Bunds was fleeting. Investors were more focused on
developments in the euro debt crisis.